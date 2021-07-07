Cannabis Delivery Leader Emjay Expands to San Francisco Market, Serving 400,000 New Households

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emjay , a fully-vertical cannabis delivery and retail company with operations in California, today announced its expansion to the San Francisco market with a new facility dedicated entirely to delivery. The company - which already serves millions of households in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas - will now be available to over 400,000 households in San Francisco and Daly City with free same-day or scheduled delivery.

Recently featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Emjay will launch in San Francisco today with a team of carefully selected W-2 employees to guarantee quality and trustworthy delivery experiences with service that is both friendly and helpful.

"San Francisco is one of the largest U.S. markets for cannabis consumption, period. But since the legalization of recreational cannabis in California five years ago, the SF community has lacked access to a great delivery offering with a wide selection, until today," said Emjay CEO Chris Vaughn. "Our opening into San Francisco marks a huge milestone for Emjay as we continue our expansion across California, which will include Oakland and the rest of the Bay Area this year. We're excited to grow in this vibrant community, and offer them premium flower, vapes, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and accessories at prices better than any other dispensaries or delivery services in the area."

Emjay is available to customers seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company offers free 60-minute and pre-scheduled delivery with real time tracking. Emjay's $25 minimum order coupled with some of the lowest prices in the state aligns with Emjay's mission to bring a premium delivery service to everyone within the cannabis community.

With delivery and retail locations in Los Angeles, La Mesa California, and its new foray into San Francisco, Emjay continues to work towards its mission to provide communities across California with a safe and easy way to purchase cannabis.

For more information, please visit https://heyemjay.com/cannabis-delivery-san-francisco

About Emjay

Launched in early 2019, Emjay is the leading California-based cannabis delivery and retail platform dedicated to creating the best cannabis shopping experience for consumers. Emjay - which has retail locations in Los Angeles and La Mesa California - offers a broader selection than its competitors, available for immediate and scheduled delivery, at prices that match or beat competing dispensaries and services.

Emjay's primary focus is on building consumer trust. It does this through white glove customer service, curating a wide-ranging menu of premium cannabis products, and being highly selective in its courier onboarding and training. As one of the only vertically integrated retail and delivery platforms, Emjay owns and operates all its own infrastructure, allowing them to offer incredible pricing and better service to its customers. "All of the weed. None of the markup." You can shop at heyemjay.com

SOURCE Emjay