Cannabis Delivery Leader Emjay Launches on Apple App Store

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emjay, a fully vertical cannabis delivery and retail company, today announced its first iOS app, which is now available for download on the Apple App Store. Users can browse Emjay's store and manage their accounts within the app, allowing them to easily access their favorite cannabis brands, from new ones like Stiiizy to cult favorites like Sherbinskis, directly from their phone. The new app brings the company closer in its mission to provide premium delivery to everyone within the cannabis community.

The launch of Emjay's first app comes in the wake of policy changes to Apple's App Store, which now allows shoppable cannabis apps in locations where its sale is legal. Previously, cannabis brands were not able to promote the sale of their products directly within the companies' apps.

"With the legalization of cannabis accelerating to include states such as New York, and discussions around federal legalization gaining traction, we anticipated that Apple was going to lift their restrictions around cannabis apps," said Emjay CEO Chris Vaughn "We're thrilled to now be live on the App Store, be one of the first native iOS applications for cannabis shopping and to be able to provide a more convenient and seamless experience for our customers."

The new app will allow customers to browse Emjay's full menu, shop, view helpful product reviews, manage their accounts and delivery addresses, and share referral codes to build credit towards their next order. Emjay will be rolling out additional features in the near future.

Emjay delivery is available to customers in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company offers free 60-minute and pre-scheduled delivery with real-time tracking.

For more information, please visit https://heyemjay.com

About Emjay

Launched in early 2019, Emjay is the leading California-based cannabis delivery and retail platform dedicated to creating the best cannabis shopping experience for consumers. Emjay - which has retail locations in Los Angeles and La Mesa California - offers a broader selection than its competitors, available for immediate and scheduled delivery, at prices that match or beat competing dispensaries and services.

Emjay's primary focus is on building consumer trust. It does this through white glove customer service, curating a wide-ranging menu of premium cannabis products, and being highly selective in its courier onboarding and training. As one of the only vertically integrated retail and delivery platforms, Emjay owns and operates all its own infrastructure, allowing them to offer incredible pricing and better service to its customers. "All of the weed. None of the markup." You can shop at heyemjay.com

SOURCE Emjay