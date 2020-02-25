Cannabis Dispensary and Cannabis Business Times Magazines Announce The Top 2020 Best Cannabis Companies To Work For

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Business Times magazine (Cannabis Business Times) and Cannabis Dispensary magazine (Cannabis Dispensary) announced today the 2020 Best Cannabis Companies To Work For – Dispensaries and Cultivation. Profiles of the Best Cannabis Companies to Work For are featured in Cannabis Business Times' February issue, and at CannabisBusinessTimes.com, and in Cannabis Dispensary's January/February issue, and at CannabisDispensaryMag.com.

The awards program recognizes North American cannabis businesses that have created quality workplaces for employees.

The top-ranking cultivation companies are: OGEN By Bloom Cultivation, Calgary, Alberta; The Grove, Las Vegas, Nevada; ONE Cannabis, Denver, Colorado; and Jushi Holdings Inc., Boca Raton, Florida.

The dispensary winners are: Greenhouse Wellness, Ellicott City, Maryland; Jushi Holdings Inc., Boca Raton, Florida; ONE Cannabis, Denver, Colorado; Hashtag Cannabis, Seattle, Washington; and The Grove, Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the 2020 Cannabis Conference, April 21-23 in Las Vegas, Darren Brisebois, president of top-ranking OGEN by Bloom Cultivation, and Dr. Leslie Apgar and Gina Dubbé, founders of top-ranking dispensary Greenhouse Wellness, will share insights into how they create an exceptional place to work.

Cannabis Business Times and Cannabis Dispensary developed the awards in partnership with the Best Companies Group (BCG), a global research organization specializing in recognizing great places to work.

"As the cannabis industry continues to rapidly expand, we believe it is important to recognize those companies that are dedicated to the best business practices and operations for themselves, their customers, and their employees," said Noelle Skodzinski, editorial director of Cannabis Business Times and Cannabis Dispensary.

Cannabis Business Times and Cannabis Dispensary are the leading publications serving the cannabis industry's cultivation and retail segments.

The Best Cannabis Companies To Work For awards are based on a comprehensive evaluation of each participating company's workplace policies, practices and demographics— accounting for 25% of the evaluation. Company employees were also surveyed to assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to the workplace—accounting for 75% of each company's total score.

Full eligibility requirements can be found here https://bestcompaniescannabis.com/eligibility-criteria.

For more information on the Best Cannabis Companies To Work For program, visit www.bestcompaniescannabis.com.

