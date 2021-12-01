Cannabis Distribution Company Brings News of Buying & Selling Wholesale Cannabis to Market

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLD COUNTRY GROWERS, a licensed, full-service cannabis distribution company (C11-0001382-LIC) based in Nevada City, CA, has announced their plans to provide compliant auction and inventory liquidation services to licensed cannabis businesses in California through the launch of the Cannabis Auctions web-platform. The launch of Cannabis Auctions will bring the online auction buying and selling format to the legal cannabis industry for the first time ever. Cannabis Auctions will allow licensed cannabis businesses (with the appropriate licensing) to buy, bid on, and sell all types of wholesale cannabis.

The Cannabis Auctions web-platform can be viewed at https://cannabisauctions.com. Bidder and seller pre-registration is now open. Get registered and approved today to be notified of the official launch of Cannabis Auctions.

