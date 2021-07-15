Cannabis Drinks Expert and Wine Veteran Jamie Evans Introduces Herbacée, the Nation's First Nonalcoholic Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Wine Honoring French-Inspired Wine Blends

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis beverage expert and Certified Specialist of Wine, Jamie Evans, is proud to introduce Herbacée, the nation's first nonalcoholic cannabis-infused sparkling wine that honors French-inspired wine blends. Drawing inspiration from Bordeaux, Rhône, Provence, Champagne, Loire, and France's other wine regions, Herbacée will showcase the art of blending. Translated as "Herbaceous" in French, this botanical beverage celebrates the flower and the vine.

"Showcasing unique blends is something I'm excited to highlight with Herbacée to elevate the infused beverage category." Tweet this Jamie Evans, CEO & Co-Founder of Herbacée

Evans is the founder of The Herb Somm and author of Cannabis Drinks: Secrets to Crafting CBD and THC Beverages at Home and The Ultimate Guide to CBD: Explore the World of Cannabidiol. She has traveled the world, studying viticulture in the legendary winemaking regions of Champagne and Alsace in France. Most recently she earned the Wine Scholar Guild's French Wine Scholar (FWS) certification with highest honors.

"In many ways, it feels like my educational background and career has been leading up to this point," says Evans. "Blending both of my passions into one product is a dream come true. Herbacée highlights the synergies between wine and cannabis. When combined together, it's pure magic."

Herbacée is set to launch in the California market this Fall 2021 with Sparkling Rose, a "South of France" inspired rosé blend made primarily from Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Cinsault. This offering will first be available in single serve cans and four-packs, fitted in elegant and eye-catching packaging. Evans also plans to release Herbacée Sparkling Blanc in spring 2022 as well as a line of still cannabis-infused wines and other wine-based elixirs available in both 750ml bottles and cans.

Each serving of Herbacée will feature a proprietary blend of THC and CBD crafted by Vertosa, the cannabis industry's leading advanced infusion technology partner. Working with BevZero based in Santa Rosa, CA to craft the nonalcoholic wine blends, the initial Herbacée launch will feature wine sourced from premier Central Coast wine regions in California, where Evans once lived and studied Wine and Viticulture at California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo. As import restrictions related to COVID-19 are repealed, Herbacée will include French wines as the base for their boutique cannabis-infused products.

"Many of the world's most sought-after wines are based on blending, particularly in France. Certain grapes just work together so perfectly, harmonizing on the palate and complementing each other to enhance the aromas, flavors, and characteristics of the wine." adds Evans. "Showcasing unique blends is something I'm excited to highlight with Herbacée to continue to elevate the cannabis beverage category."

For More Information

Visit www.herbacee.com and sign up on the mailing list for the latest updates on the launch

Follow @herbaceeofficial on Instagram and Facebook and @herbaceeOFCL on Twitter to stay connected

About Herbacée

Celebrating Mother Nature's bounty, Herbacée explores the divine connection between cannabis and the grapevine. Launching with their sparkling beverage line, Herbacée is the nation's first cannabis-infused nonalcoholic wine that pays homage to traditional French-inspired wine blends. Founded in 2021 by Vin D'Fleur LLC, the boutique beverage brand is led by Certified Specialist of Wine, French Wine Scholar, and cannabis drinks expert, Jamie Evans of The Herb Somm in partnership with House Ethereal. The company specializes in nonalcoholic cannabis-infused wines and other wine-based elixirs. Follow Herbacée on Instagram and Facebook @herbaceeofficial.

SOURCE Herbacée

Related Links

www.herbacee.com

