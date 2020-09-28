Cannabis ERP Canix Wins TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canix, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) cannabis software , has been named the winner of TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield .

The annual startup competition announced the winner last Friday, September 18th on TechCrunch.com. The competition for this event was considerable; thousands of companies worldwide applied for the competition, and only 2% (20 companies) were accepted to initially pitch. In the end, Canix was selected as the winner from a field of 20 worthy competitors. With its win, Canix earned a $100,000 equity-free cash prize, as well as attention from the global press.

Making the win that much more monumental, the California-based Canix was the only company representing the cannabis industry at this year's virtual event.

The gravity of the moment is not lost on Canix CEO Stacey Hronowski. "We're excited to be selected among some of the world's most promising startups by TechCrunch this year," said Hronowski. "Being able to represent the cannabis industry on the world stage is important to us and a positive step toward normalizing marijuana acceptance"

"We're now focused on expanding our geographic footprint into new markets across the US and Canada, vertical expansion into Manufacturing and Distribution, and releasing new and exciting features to support our existing customers," said Hronowski of Canix''s next steps.

Canix's growth has been fueled by attracting cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors across the cannabis industry looking for software tools to automate operations and access reporting into their operations. With an estimated US market of $42.7 Billion by 2024 projected by BDA Analytics and Acrview, Canix anticipates this growth to accelerate along their product lines.

About Canix

Canix has built the next generation of ERP software for cannabis companies. Canix cannabis software provides tools to optimize day to day operations, stay compliant with state regulations, and make revenue-based business decisions. Leveraging cutting-edge tech and hardware, along with our rich dataset of pricing, yield, and inventory information, Canix is creating the technical foundations of the cannabis industry. Find out more at canix.com

