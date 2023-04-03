Cannabis Europa Takes Place as the Cannabis Industry Gains Exponential Global Momentum

Europe's leading cannabis conference returns to London as adult-use cannabis markets accelerate toward legalization

LONDON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing attitudes towards cannabis, economic forces, and heightened sensitivity of social justice issues are just a few of the factors turning the tide of adult-use legalization in Europe. Sales of legal, adult-use cannabis in Europe are forecast to reach €1.6 billion by 2027, as European adult-use markets in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland and the Netherlands develop.

Over the same period of time, there will be exponential growth of the medical cannabis patient population in countries like France, the UK and Poland, pushing the total number of medical cannabis patients in Europe to an estimated 1.43 million -- a 234% increase over the forecast period (2023-2027).

It is amid this backdrop that Cannabis Europa, Europe's leading cannabis policy event, returns to London on May 2-3, 2023, at the Barbican Centre in London. The annual event will bring together over 1,500 policymakers, industry operators, investors and advocates from over 37 nations to discuss the state of the industry and the global opportunities emerging in the region.

Dorien Rookmaker, MEP for The Netherlands who will appear on the panel "EU Better Believe It," noted that there are big questions ahead for the industry. "The expanding legalization of the medicinal and recreational use of marijuana has created enormous opportunities worldwide. International standards and improvement of legislation is of high importance. What are the next steps?"

Cannabis Europa will analyze the key drivers of growth for the market, as well as the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Chief among them is the timing of legalization across Europe and how regulations will impact the speed and growth of the market.

"Even if it feels slow, Europe is on its way to create a new way of dealing with cannabis - fair, accessible, but still highly regulated," said Dirk Heitepriem, Deputy Chairman German Cannabis Industry Association, who will speak on the "State of Play Session: Germany."

The European cannabis market has historically been more stringent than the U.S. in terms of product diversity and access, even for medical use, and that is unlikely to change even as laws surrounding the substance evolve for safety reasons. Even so, the combined sales of CBD, medical and adult-use cannabis will reach almost €6.5 billion by 2027, according to a forthcoming report from Prohibition Partners, the group behind Cannabis Europa.

"Prohibition seems to be failing completely in the cannabis sector and the market has not only settled down but is also growing. That is why we need to find better instruments of control. A strictly regulated market can regulate what is produced where by whom and how much is sold. A total ban cannot do this," explains the Czech National Drug Coordinator, Jindrich Voboril. "A regulated market has a higher potential for prevention of harms."

