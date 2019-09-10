Cannabis Farm Management Software Provider, Trym, Launches Metrc Integration with FloraCal Farms

With this launch Trym expands upon their core farm management offering, now allowing cultivators to manage all aspects of their daily operations, such as task management, environmental monitoring, batch analytics, and compliance reporting, in a single software system. Beyond conventional cannabis seed-to-sale software systems, Trym enables cultivators to track plant batches throughout their life cycles, along with all attributed task and environmental data, in order to understand the critical variables contributing to each harvest. Tracking these important data points consistently empowers growers to make meaningful improvements to their cultivation processes.

"At Trym we listen intently to our customers to ensure we're always delivering products that provide the most value to growers. We heard from numerous farms that the workflows found in Metrc don't match the way they actually grow cannabis and that tracking plant data in Metrc was costing them a lot of money in additional labor expenses," said Matt Mayberry, co-founder and chief executive officer of Trym. "We took a 'farm-first' approach to our Metrc integration, with a focus on mirroring actual cultivation workflows and minimizing time growers need to think about compliance."

FloraCal Farms, craft cannabis producer, currently uses Trym to manage their cultivation operations at all 4 of their Santa Rosa, California cultivation facilities. As a long-standing and valued partner to Trym, their team worked closely with Trym during the Metrc integration development process. Additionally, FloraCal Farms was the first farm to utilize the integration, both during initial testing and for the official launch. "Matt, Ben, and the rest of the Trym team have been a joy to work with. Their ability to scale quickly and efficiently with our operations has helped us greatly. Their customer service and willingness to tailor the software towards our operational processes, have made them a valuable partner to our business," said Drew Duval, FloraCal Farms, VP of operations.

About Trym

Founded in Novato, California in 2017, Trym builds software with the mission of helping commercial cultivators more effectively manage their daily operations while also collecting data to optimize for the future. The Trym team draws from significant experience successfully creating technology products that improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. The Trym mobile app is available for download on both iOS® and Android™ devices through the App Store and Google™ Play Store, respectively. To learn more about Trym contact info@trym.io or visit www.trym.io .

About FloraCal Farms

FloraCal Farms, an Origin House brand, is located in Sonoma County, California. FloraCal's team of master cultivators strive to create beautiful consistent cannabis products with a smooth finish, believing it all starts from the seed and are dedicated to hand selecting the finest genetics. Their natural biodynamic farming techniques allow FloraCal to consistently produce top shelf flowers at the highest quality for its customers. To learn more about FloraCal Farms visit www.floracalfarms.com or check out their Instagram at www.instagram.com/floracalfarms .

