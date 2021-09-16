Cannabis for a Higher Purpose

Manndie Tingler, Director of Marketing at Khemia Manufacturing, Inc, said, "Our partnership with Soulshine Cannabis is an exciting addition to our Khemia brand portfolio and we look forward to working with a cannabis company that aligns with Khemia on its social and environmental company structure."

Soulshine Cannabis will continue to lead by example with its sustainable practices, including:

Utilizing 100% recyclable cardboard and biodegradable packaging, printed with vegetable-based inks, which has helped save 1.67 million mylar bags from landfills since 2015.

Helping save over 2000 animal lives since 2015 by donating a portion of all retail sales to non-profit no-kill pet rescues.

Implementing sustainable growing practices including recycling organic soil to community farming programs, and the conservation of water and electricity within the facility.

About Soulshine Cannabis:

Soulshine Cannabis is an indoor cannabis producer and processor in Washington State, that set out in 2015 to be an environmentally conscious company. It donates a percentage of retail sales to a non-profit pet rescue and leads the industry in sustainable packaging and growing practices.

For general information visit https://www.soulshinecannabis.com or contact Blair Kruse for Soulshine Development Group, Inc at [email protected] For Khemia Manufacturing Group, Inc contact Manndie Tingler at [email protected]

Patrick Wlaznak

Soulshine Development Group, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Soulshine Development Group

Related Links

www.soulshinecannabis.com

