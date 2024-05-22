Cannabis Freedom Party: NFL Players' Arrests Show Biden's Failure on Cannabis Reform

Cannabis Freedom Party Decries Arrests of Kansas City Chiefs' Players

HOUSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Freedom Party (CFP) was very disheartened to learn that Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested late Thursday evening for misdemeanor marijuana possession in Johnson County, Kansas. This is just another prime example of how the Biden Administration has failed to end the War on Drugs and failed to keep their promise that no one should go to jail for cannabis.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris have repeatedly touted their dedication to fixing the woes of the failed Drug War. Just this past week, President Biden put out a statement on social media stating, 'no one should be in jail for merely using or possessing marijuana.' However, these guys now have to go to court to clear their names for consuming a plant that millions of others are legally allowed to use and profit from.

The media wants to portray this as more Super Bowl Champs behaving badly, when they should really be asking why Kansas has such antiquated cannabis laws. If cannabis usage is permissive by the President of the United States, then why are people still going to jail in Kansas?

It's time for the Biden administration to put the full weight of the White House behind truly ending the War on Drugs instead of patently untrue proclamations on social media," said Kyle Turley, co-founder of the Cannabis Freedom Party and former Kansas City Chiefs' player.

The Cannabis Freedom Party (CFP) mobilizes communities for voter outreach, advocates tirelessly for cannabis normalization, and upholds the principles of personal choice. At CFP, our passion fuels a movement for change, inviting everyone to join us in breaking down stigmas and championing the rights to wellness and freedom. The CFP was co-founded by former NFL players, Jim McMahon, Kyle Turley, and Ricky Williams, all longtime cannabis consumers. Stand with us, contribute to our cause, and together, let's create a future where the value of cannabis and the power of choice are recognized and celebrated.

