Cannabis Giant and Multi-State Operator Tikun Olam Launches Tikun Hemp, CBD Product Lineup Available Throughout U.S.

"Tikun's mission is in its name to 'repair the world,'" says Bernie Sucher, CEO of Tikun Olam USA. "We bring to our Tikun Hemp products nearly two decades of cannabinoid knowledge and R&D, including identifying the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD and ongoing clinical trials and research. We are very pleased to share this knowledge and expertise directly with Americans nationwide through Tikun Hemp."

The world's first licensed cannabis company, Tikun Olam is the recognized global leader in cannabis research and developed the world's first-ever, high-CBD, low-THC, cannabis varietal Avidekel™ to treat adult and child patients alike with broad-spectrum cannabinoids without a psychoactive effect. Tikun Hemp is the first hemp-based product to bear the trusted Tikun name.

Tikun Hemp is grown in full compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill and is certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. All Tikun Hemp products are triple-tested, gluten-free, non-GMO and completely THC-free, and shipped directly to consumers in 47 states. As part of its rigorous control processes, Tikun Hemp products are tested in no less than three key stages of the supply chain to ensure safe and quality broad-spectrum CBD products.

"Broad-spectrum" means all the naturally occurring compounds, including terpenes, found in the cannabis plant, except for THC. Studies have shown that using the whole plant preserves natural compounds that creates an "entourage effect," increasing the therapeutic benefits.

"Our Tikun Hemp products are built on the back of our groundbreaking medical cannabis research, and like our cannabis products are rigorously tested throughout the process to ensure they are safe and effective," says Chris Gallant, Tikun SVP, Consumer. "We are incredibly excited to put the trusted Tikun name behind a THC-free product that can be available to people across the United States."

Tikun Olam (Hebrew for "repair the world") is a globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. The company's global mission is to research, develop and provide efficacious, data-based cannabis treatments to help sufferers. Operating as a commercial venture for 15 years, Tikun Olam's proprietary strains have been used since 2010 in ongoing clinical trials in Israel's regulated medical cannabis market, treating over 20,000 patients for a variety of symptoms of medical conditions such as cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, chronic pain and neuropathy. Tikun Olam's U.S. operations, established in 2015 as T.O. Global LLC, is a joint venture with Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel). Tikun Olam also operates similar partnerships in Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and Greece.

