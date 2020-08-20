Cannabis Global Prepares For Multiple Channel and Distribution Launches

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today outlines its upcoming product launches on multiple distribution platforms. The Company is emphasizing products utilizing its internally developed and provisional patent-pending technologies and unique honey bee based hemp infusion products developed in conjunction with its developmental partners.

"Our corporate emphasis is to utilize our unique intellectual property to bring to the marketplace a unique set of hemp-infused products," commented Chief Executive Officer Arman Tabatabaei. "We believe we have accomplished this goal via our Hemp You Can Feel™ infusion technology, which provides meaningful effect at nearly undetectable levels of cannabinoids. We are now preparing to launch this unique product line on multiple platforms and on our website at www.HempYouCanFeel.com ."

Over the coming weeks, the Company is planning distribution launches as follows:

New Affiliate Marketing Program - Beginning this week, Cannabis Global is launching an affiliate marketing program that will emphasize its Hemp You Can Feel™ alcohol replacement cocktail mixers and coffee products. The affiliate program will rely on custom-built welcome kits, media kits, and proven best practices to recruit affiliate markets across the United States. Social media campaigns are scheduled to begin on August 19, 2020. The Company plans to add its new Hemp & Booch Hemp You Can Feel™ craft Kombucha to the affiliate marketing program later this month.

RXLeaf Platform Joint Venture - RxLeaf is a physician-led medical cannabis website focused on education and information dissemination. The Company and RXLeaf have created a joint venture to market Hemp You Can Feel™ products to the more than one million followers of RxLeaf and its affiliated cannadish.net culinary oriented website. Cannabis Global will be shipping its first products to RxLeaf this week. Additionally, RxLeaf has agreed to include the Company's new Hemp You Can Feel™ sweeteners line within the joint venture agreement, with shipments of this new product line beginning as soon as production is complete later this month.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

About Provisional Patent Filings

Under United States patent law, a provisional application is a legal document filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, that establishes an early filing date, but does not mature into an issued patent unless the applicant files a regular non-provisional patent application within one year.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

