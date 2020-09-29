Cannabis Global Throws Down Gauntlet on Hemp Extract Water-Soluble Challenge - Free Samples Now Available

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce that free samples of its new honeybee-powered water-soluble hemp extract sweetener line are now available.

Take the Hemp You Can Feel™ Challenge today and experience the Company's revolutionary hemp extract infusion technology for free for a limited time while supplies last.

"What will you find by taking the Hemp You Can Feel™ Challenge? - Probably the best hemp infusion technology on the market today," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "Where most hemp extracts and CBD products rely on chemicals to suspend the cannabinoids in foods and beverages, our products do this naturally, powered by the advanced and patented Bee-Fuse Technology™ and Hemp You Can Feel™ technology. With no added chemicals, no bitter taste, and no clouded beverages, it is simply the best hemp infusion technology available. We invite you to try our sweetener line for free, and hope you will tell us about your experiences."

The Company is planning to launch its sweetener line over coming weeks. However, with production well underway, Cannabis Global is making free samples available while supplies last.

To receive your free samples, please fill in the online request form at:

Hemp You Can Feel™ Challenge

Products available to sample include (MSRP: $14.99, but Free to Sample while supplies last):

Hemp You Can Feel™ Sugar - Organic sugar with Hemp You Can Fee™ Infusions

Hemp You Can Feel™ Sucralose Blend with Hemp You Can Feel™ Infusions.

Hemp You Can Feel™ Stevia Blend with Hemp You Can Feel™ Infusions.

Hemp You Can Feel™ Aspartame blended with Hemp You Can Feel™ Infusions.

Hemp You Can Feel™ Saccharin blended with Hemp You Can Feel™ Infusions.

The science behind Hemp You Can Feel™ Sweeteners is both simple and complex. It is simple in that the primary hemp infusion technology is performed by honeybees, through Bee-Fuse Technology™, that are provided hemp extracts to produce a complex hemp compound. This all-natural compound is processed by the Company into powdered sweeteners using a proprietary process. The result is a 100% water-soluble product line that does not alter the taste of beverages or foods, is completely dissolvable in cold and hot fluids, and is rich in cannabinoids and hemp extracts, all while being free of chemical additives, surfactants, and emulsifiers. The Company began production of the product line earlier this week with shipments to clients starting next week.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of cannabis investments and intellectual property, having filed six provisional patents relative to the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and develop products based on this and other rare cannabinoids.

About Bee Fuse Technology™

Several of the company's products are powered by Bee Fuse technology™. Bee-Fuse Technology™ is an IP Protected method which enables bees to naturally express the full spectrum of the Hemp plant in their honey in a highly efficient manner, utilizing low amounts of cannabinoids as well as therapeutic terpenes which creates a unique delivery platform for any strain.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

[email protected]

+1-(310)-986-4929

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Marketing & Branding Agency

[email protected]

www.TigerGMP.com

