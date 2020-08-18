Cannabis Global's New Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee Product Packaged and Shipped for Launch of Live Sales on Amazon.com Platform

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce that the Company has now begun shipping its new Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee product to Amazon.

As announced in the Company's release dated May 21, Cannabis Global has designed a new Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee product specifically for sale on the Amazon.com platform. That product has been fully developed, produced, and packaged, and the first shipment to Amazon occurred last week.

"We look forward to receiving word back from Amazon in coming days as we undergo the final stage of formal evaluation for what has become a much rarer privilege during the pandemic," commented Cannabis Global CEO, Arman Tabatabaei. "We have done our part and all indications are positive. We believe this product has revolutionary potential, and the Amazon.com platform carries the potential to deliver enormous exposure and accessibility."

As noted in prior communications, Cannabis Global has filed a provisional patent on a technology that allows any manufacturer of coffee pods to easily add cannabinoids, vitamins, or other active ingredients to pods during production. An important element of this invention is the "Clean Label" system, which utilizes organic ingredients without unnecessary chemicals, surfactants, or preservatives. The Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee will be produced with this new dosing technology. The Company continues to believe this technology renders legacy dosing systems obsolete due to ease, precision, and cost factors in production.

The Company now awaits a final letter of approval from Amazon before commencing live sales on the Amazon.com platform. Communication from Amazon is expected within the next week.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

About Provisional Patent Filings

Under United States patent law, a provisional application is a legal document filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, that establishes an early filing date, but does not mature into an issued patent unless the applicant files a regular non-provisional patent application within one year.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

[email protected]

+1-(310)-986-4929



Public Relations:Tiger Global [email protected]

www.TigerGMP.com

SOURCE Cannabis Global (CBGL)