Cannabis Goes High Tech: Dab Rite™ Launches Industry's Boldest New Infrared Thermometer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCal Dab Tools, LLC has launched Dab Rite , the first digital infrared thermometer on the cannabis accessories market to feature a fully adjustable sensor arm, allowing for more accurate readings on a wider variety of dab rigs. Founders Dan Wynick, Bryan Berc, Cody Johnson and "Dr. Suescio" have over 50 years of combined experience in the cannabis sector in brand and product development, cultivation, glass collecting and more.

Dab Rite infrared thermometer

"We spent over a year designing this product to offer dabbers the most scientific and technologically advanced gold standard product," said Dan Wynick, Co-Founder. "Our first priority was creating a universal product that would work across multiple rig styles but also to offer dabbers a more convenient tool." The patent pending Dab Rite features a 7-inch adjustable neck that bends in all directions so users can accurately read the heat of the quartz nail. It also lets users know when the optimum temperature is reached with light and sound indicators.

Users can set the temperature on their Dab Rite from 200° to 800°, although the creators recommend a setting of 500° to 600°. The Dab Rite features a variety of built-in emissivity settings that can be adjusted based upon what type of banger is being used and features an automatic shut off so the battery stays charged longer.

At $249 retail, the product features:

Light & Sound Alerts

Built-in Emissivity Settings

LED Guide Light

Automatic Shut-off After 5 Minutes of No Use

Comes with Changeable Silicone Sensor and Cap Holder Covers

Available in black, red, blue, green, swirl and more colors.

"Dabbing has increased in popularity primarily because it allows users to immediately feel the benefits of cannabis, whether that's pain relief, alleviating anxiety, or simple relaxation. It's a legitimate method of consumption and we want to ensure that users have access to safe and convenient tools," said Bryan Berc, Co-Founder.

Technical Specifications:

Temperature Range: 200~800F (93~427C)

Accuracy: +-2%

Response Time: 1S

Emissivity*: 0.95 Built-in

Distance-to-Spot-Ratio*: 3:1

Operating Temperature: 0~40C

Storage Temperature: 20~60C

Required Battery: 600mAH 5V DC Li-battery

Calibrated to be changeable between Quartz and Opaque Quartz

DabRite.com

Instagram @TheDabRite

Link to photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1emrhtoexFaIforZq22BNlRqzgSrhsm5D

Media Contact:

Beth Graham

[email protected]

SOURCE Dab Rite