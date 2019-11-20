Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation Announces NAV of $2.51

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation ("CGOC", or the "Company") (CSE: CGOC), a cannabis-focused investment corporation with both public and private cannabis holdings, announces the company's updated net asset value per common share ("NAV") of $2.51 at the close of business on November 15, 2019. This represents growth of 8% since the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), on January 26, 2018, and a decrease of 9% year to date.

CGOC is invested in companies operating in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Jamaica and Israel, with an investment split across the private and public portfolios of approximately 40% and 60% respectively. CGOC's top ten public investments as of November 15, 2019 (in alphabetical order) are: Bhang Inc (CSE: BHNG), C21 Investments (CSE: CXXI); Grassroots Cannabis, (not yet listed), Heritage Cannabis (CSE: CANN), Jushi Holdings Inc. (NEO: JUSH.B), LPF Investment Corp. ("Loudpack", not yet listed) Next Green Wave (CSE: NGW), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH), TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER), and VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: VIVO).

Sean Conacher, Chief Executive Officer of CGOC commented, "CGOC realized a loss of 3% over last month compared to the North American Marijuana Index, which realized a 17% loss. Since CGOC's IPO, our NAV has grown by 8% compared to the NAMMAR, as well as a number of other market indices which declined by an average of 66% in the same time period.

"The private portfolio continued to contribute positively to the overall portfolio performance, especially those outside of Canada. Our strategy of seeking out experienced and globally well positioned companies has allowed us to gain global exposure and invest relatively early on as illustrated by our investment in I.M.C Holdings Ltd. (now IM Cannabis Corp, CSE: IMCC) which listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on November 5, 2019, to become the first Israeli medical cannabis operator to list its shares in Canada."

About CGOC

CGOC is an investment corporation that offers unique global exposure to the emerging global cannabis sector. CGOC's main objective is to provide shareholders long-term total return through its actively managed portfolio of securities, both public and private, operating in, or that derive a portion of their revenue or earnings from products or services related to the cannabis industry.

Sign up here to be included in our email blasts and receive timely updates.

Non-IFRS Measures

NAV is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure and was calculated based on the estimated value of CGOC's investments less its liabilities, divided by the number of common shares outstanding. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that NAV can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to its peers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation

Related Links

http://cgocorp.com/

