Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation Announces New Investment in C3 Global Cannabis Innovation Centre

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation ("CGOC", or the "Company") (CSE: CGOC), a cannabis-focused investment corporation with both public and private cannabis holdings, is pleased to announce a new investment within its private portfolio in C3 Centre Holding Inc. (C3 Cannabis Innovation Centre, or "C3") is working towards becoming a world-leading cannabis business accelerator providing companies with access production facilities to nurture growth and provide access to capital.

C3 contributes to the emergence and growth of innovative cannabis derived products, technologies and pharmaceuticals by providing companies with access to facilities dedicated to R&D and early production activities within an environment that drives creativity and collaboration. C3 mitigates start up risk by nurturing companies' growth, providing access to capital and reducing costs associated with commercialization. C3 seeks to be an agent of transformation through an entrepreneurial spirit, generating innovation from the ideas that grow within its community and translating that innovation into industry leaders. C3 provides companies wanting to enter the cannabis industry with simplicity and speed to market, in a vibrant and inclusive landscape.

C3's facility in Vaudreuil-Dorion is a state-of-the-art campus built in the 70s, and was originally designed for pharmaceutical production, making it ideal for the needs of cannabis growers, producers, processors and researchers. The campus includes approximately 180,000 square feet of secure warehouse space, a network of underground bunkers and tunnels designed to link labs and manufacturing facilities, a full security perimeter with gated entry, a four-storey, 40,000-square-foot lab facility for research and testing, a twelve-storey office tower with five 12,000-square-foot areas for craft growing, along with meeting rooms, office space, a cafeteria and a 158-seat auditorium. C3 has also partnered with McGill University, making lab and office space available to McGill researchers.

Jamie Blundell, President and Chief Operating Officer of CGOC commented, "We are excited to be a part of the C3 journey, as they foster the development of early stage cannabis companies. They are in a great location, situated just outside of Montreal, Quebec, which is a major export partner to Europe, including Germany, France, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. They have a solid team in place, and a unique business strategy which we are very supportive of. This investment ties into our diversified investment thesis by investing in differentiated business models within cannabis value chain."

CGOC invested $500,000 for 1,000,000 shares in C3, which represents approximately 3.3% of the private portfolio, and have committed to participate in their current raise which has not yet closed.

About C3

C3 is Quebec's world-class cannabis center site where a portfolio of companies resides, creating an ecosystem comprised within cultivation, extraction, food transformation, research and education, collaborate to bring visionary ideas and standout products to market. With a world-class pharmaceutical complex strategically located along a provincial highway and minutes from a major airport, C3 is focused on collaborating with LP's and extractors, offering downstream consumer products and being a pharma & biotech incubator.

For more information please visit www.c3.farm

About CGOC

CGOC is an investment corporation that offers unique global exposure to the emerging global cannabis sector. CGOC's main objective is to provide shareholders long-term total return through its actively managed portfolio of securities, both public and private, operating in, or that derive a portion of their revenue or earnings from products or services related to the cannabis industry.

