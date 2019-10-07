Cannabis Industrial Marketplace Presents The Business of Cannabis & Hemp Miami 2019 Expo

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace proudly announces the premier cannabis and hemp business networking event of the year. The Florida Cannabis Expo will take place at the Miami Airport & Convention Center, Miami, Florida on Nov 13th and 14th, 2019.

100+ Exhibitors will be showcasing engineering, legal, and business technology, allowing attendees to engage in authentic business and networking opportunities with companies that are invested in hemp and legal cannabis. Explore the 40,000 square foot Expo floor for direct access to industry leaders showcasing their diverse range of businesses and services.

40 speakers will provide their expertise on cannabis business opportunities. Two days of focused Seminars and Super Panels covering a wide variety of topics will allow the attendees to be immersed in a series of truly educational sessions. Industry experts in Cultivation and Processing, Marketing and Branding, Legal and Accounting, will all be together in one place, delivering a value not easily found in this market.

This non-smoking event, is directly focused on individuals and companies large and small, seeking accurate and pertinent information about the legal hemp and cannabis industry. Maintaining compliance regulation is a hurdle for any commercial business and considering the height of regulations in this industry, the critical importance and value of the information delivered will be very high for participants. Additionally, as the federal government continues to relax regulations on banking and accounting for legal hemp and cannabis, the time to invest, is now.

Jen Wynn, VP of Expos states, "After the incredible success of our Chicago Expo, we are very excited for Miami. Flacannabisexpo.com will be our first expo in the SouthEast, and with the continued growth of cannabis and hemp markets in Florida, we are anticipating another highly successful event!"

Tickets are on sale now. Take advantage of the Early Buy Tickets. Group and corporate ticket packages are available, as well as a limited number of Expo booths.

From growing media, to seeds, to packaging, to processing, to legal services, "The Business of Cannabis" happens through the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace. See all of our upcoming expos at UsCannabisExpos.com

Contact: Jen Wynn -- 224758@email4pr.com - 636-346-1266 - Cannabis Industrial Marketplace - 2113 W Vienna Road Clio, MI 48420

SOURCE Cannabis Industrial Marketplace

Related Links

https://www.cannabisimp.com/

