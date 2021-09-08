Cannabis Industry Gets Back to Business--MJBizCon Returns to Las Vegas, October 19-22, 2021

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MJBizCon returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 19-22, 2021.

For a decade, the cannabis industry has gathered annually at MJBizCon, making it the largest, most established cannabis business conference in the world. Produced by MJBiz, MJBizCon is where the industry creates the alliances, makes the deals, secures the funding, and forges the relationships that drive the community to greater heights.

The show kicks-off with the always popular 'State of the Industry and Predictions for 2022' from Chris Walsh, CEO of MJBiz. Immediately following, are two eye-opening key panels: 'Reality Check: A Deep Dive into U.S. Cannabis Legalization–Is Your Business Prepared?' and 'Clash of the Titans: Can Cannabis Culture and Big Business Coexist?'.

The 2021 event will showcase over 1,100 exhibitors and more than 70 hours of educational content from 140 speakers. Be on the lookout for new format changes and additions, including:

MJBizCon has teamed up with Hall of Flowers , the leading event for cannabis retail buyers and brands to offer an experience with unparalleled purchasing and networking opportunities for the cannabis industry.

A 'Closing Keynote' on October 22 at 9:00 AM PT will feature Daymond John , Founder/CEO of FUBU, Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Star of ABC's Shark Tank and CEO of The Shark Group sharing entrepreneurial inspiration and insight on the final day of the event. Expo floor opens immediately after at 10:00 AM PT .

Thursday, October 14 will run from 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM PT (available on-demand only) with a focus on Canada and Global Markets aimed at international investors, C-Suite executives, and founders. Digital content from Early digital content onwill run from(available on-demand only) with a focus onaimed at international investors, C-Suite executives, and founders. Digital content from select sessions will continue throughout the event.

FOUR pre-show forums on Wednesday, October 19 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center: MJBizFinance Forum, Hemp Industry Daily Forum, Science Symposium, and Associations Day. (Ticketing for these sessions are each sold separately.)

New on the expo floor, the MJBizCon LIVE Stage will play host to exhibitors demonstrating new products and technologies.

"We are thrilled by the enthusiasm and support we are receiving from the industry about coming back together at MJBizCon," said Chris Walsh, CEO and president of MJBiz. "One thing we have all learned through the pandemic is that relationships thrive on face-to-face connections. We can't wait to bring the entire cannabis ecosystem together again to learn about new innovations, advances and changes that have been happening over the last 18-months."

"We are increasing space for COVID safety and continue to work closely with the Las Vegas Convention Center and Clark County Nevada to ensure protocols are in place for a safe event," added Jess Tyler, senior vice president of events and sales for MJBiz. "The positive feedback pouring in from our MJBizCon alumni who are excited to return to Las Vegas is overwhelming. We're looking forward to returning better than ever."

MJBizCon will be implementing a series of policies and procedures to ensure that we keep our attendees, exhibitors and staff safe while still providing a fun and engaging experience. More here.

Registration is now open.

