Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications, today announced that the presentations from the September 10th cannabis conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW AT: https://bit.ly/3k1GVej

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

September 10th Participating Companies:

Company Name Ticker(s) FinCanna Capital Corp. (OTCQB: FNNZF | CSE: CALI) Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH) 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT) MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) The Valens Company (OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS) Driven Deliveries, Inc. (OTCQB: DRVD) Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (OTCQB: OILFF | CSE: OILS) Clever Leaves /Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) Blueberries Medical Co. (OTCQB: BBRRF | CSE: BBM) Gage Cannabis Co. Private Company Experion Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: EXPFF | TSX-V: EXP) Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQX: KHRNF | TSX-V: KHRN | Frankfurt: A2JMZC)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About KCSA Strategic Communications

Now in its 50th year, KCSA Strategic Communications (www.kcsa.com) is a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, cannabis, media and energy companies. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

