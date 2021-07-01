Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view the presentations
Jul 01, 2021, 09:09 ET
NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences® and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced that the presentations from the June 29th & 30th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.
All presentations will be available for 24/7 on-demand replay for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may also download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Presentations:
|
Presentation
|
Ticker(s)
|
ATB Capital Keynote Presentation
|
Lighting up Across the Union
|
MariMed Inc.
|
Verano Holdings Corp.
|
Ayr Wellness Inc.
|
Harborside Inc.
|
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
|
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.
|
The Valens Company Inc.
|
SLANG Worldwide Inc.
|
Indiva Ltd.
|
Australis Capital Inc.
|
Flower One Holdings Inc.
|
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.
|
Lowell Farms Inc.
|
Little Green Pharma
|
(ASX: LGP)
|
Columbia Care Inc.
|
TILT Holdings Inc.
|
Namaste Technologies Inc.
|
Cannara Biotech Inc.
|
IM Cannabis Corp.
|
Skye Bioscience, Inc.
|
Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.
|
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
|
Aleafia Health Inc.
|
Fiore Cannabis Ltd.
|
KushCo Holdings, Inc.
|
Gage Cannabis Co.
|
(Pink: GAEGF | CSE: GAGE)
|
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.
|
Nova Cannabis Inc.
About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
