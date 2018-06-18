Cannabis Industry Leaders 99 High Tide and Jetty Extracts join forces to raise funds for Gay Pride Month with "Love More"

If you Purchase any Jetty Reckless Rainbow product, Jetty and PAX will make a donation to LGBTQ+ nonprofits, such as Mr Friendly, a grassroots advocacy group fighting the stigma surrounding testing, treatment, and living with HIV with a message of love and inclusivity. "Our mermaids (Cannabis Consultants) are letting all of our patients know about this wonderful opportunity to support this great cause" says 99 High Tide General Manager, Vanessa Rodriguez. Jetty is also currently seeking applications from California-based LGBTQ+ advocacy groups looking to share in a portion of the proceeds @ jettyextracts.com.

In collaboration with dispensaries like 99 High Tide, Jetty Extract's "Love More" initiative will also raise awareness of LGBTQ+ needs. Jetty's educator and staff training director, Luna Stower shared that "We love teaming up with dispensaries like 99 High Tide who are based on principles of genuine compassion and service and leading the movement in their communities." says Stower. "99 High Tide are in touch with the community and they are authentic; they are the folks doing it from their heart."

Jetty Extracts knows about heart and compassion, since day one they have been active in helping those in need as well with programs such as The Shelter project which provides cancer patients clean and safe medicinal cannabis oil at no cost to the patient. "Its a symbiotic relationship" said 99 High Tide COO/Sam Boyer. "We choose to work with brands that care about people and our planet." "As an industry based on healing, compassion and yes, love, it is critical that we consistently show up and stand up for the most vulnerable in our communities. Those in the cannabis industry have a very precious opportunity to show other industries that one of the most important things we can do is to help others. " Says DeLaRosa Green.

