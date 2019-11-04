Cannabis Industry Leaders Announce Partnership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High-impact nonprofit Realm of Caring and innovative hemp extract brand, Relive Everyday, have partnered to bring more cannabinoid therapy research and education to families around the world. Relive Everyday (RE) is now a Realm of Caring (RoC) approved brand and platinum sponsor that has passed RoC's strict quality standards. RE products are recommended to RoC clients and RE's clients can utilize RoC's services including research programs and care team guidance to help with their journey on cannabinoid therapy.

"Education has always been important to me, but education starts with research. Seeing the need for quality products has to also start with quality research. Our partnership with The RoC helps Relive Everyday accomplish the goals of research and education being the driving force in everything we do and continue to give life to the mission of being a brand of the people," says Co-Founder and CEO, Amanda Witters.

"Through this partnership, many more clients will have access to quality products from Relive Everyday with concierge service from our knowledgeable care team," writes RoC CEO, Jonathan Hoggard.

Integral missions of both Relive Everyday and Realm of Caring make this a powerhouse partnership. More families will be served and innovative research accomplished with Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, and others. Further research on cannabinoid therapies is needed to bridge the knowledge gap and bring more options to families who don't know where to turn and lack choices.

Relive Everyday Relive Everyday provides a variety of broad-spectrum THC-free products to assist in your personal journey to complete wellness. Relive Everyday is based in the US and currently ships to all 50 states. Relive Everyday boasts innovative CBD products including RE-LIVE Tinctures, RE-ASSURE Gummies in assorted flavors, and RE-FLEX Pain Spray.

Realm of Caring is a 501(c)3 nonprofit located in Colorado Springs serving more than 56,000 clients worldwide. RoC is redefining cannabis through innovative research, revolutionary education, and empowering global community connections. To learn about becoming a RoC approved brand, please email Development@realmofcaring.org or call 719-347-5400 Ext 100

If you or someone you know needs guidance with cannabis products, please call RoC's knowledgeable care team 719-347-5400 Ext 1 or email info@realmofcaring.org

