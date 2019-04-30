Cannabis Industry Looks to Ways to Optimize the Consumer Experience

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As marketing programs are built around knowing what the ultimate consumer wants and does not want. In this era of massive data collection concerning customers wants, the cannabis industry will need to have a two-way 'exchange of data' so that companies prosper and consumers are well informed and have access to data on the products they consume. A recent article in the Green Entrepreneur urges the industry to get more data to and from consumers to solidify the bright future of the industry. The article's sub-headline said: "From plant genetics to customer preferences, the cannabis industry has lots of data. The challenge is putting it to good use." It continued: "Humans consume cannabis to feel something: creativity, sleepiness, mind/body balance, pain relief, and so forth. Those effects happen due to various compounds in the cannabis plant interacting with the body ingesting them. Active companies in the industry making moves to ready that include: IONIC Brands Corp., (CSE: IONC), Origin House (CSE: OH) (OTC: ORHOF), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE: IAN) (OTC: ITHUF).

People want to consume the right quantity and ratio of cannabinoids to consistently experience specific desired effects whenever they want, wherever they are, at the right price. But, how should cannabis retailers know which products to stock on their shelves (with thousands of products and strains available) and who will buy—let alone benefit—from each? On the flipside, how should cultivators know what strains to grow or how to nourish plants to enhance particularly desired compounds? The answers lie in recognizing how the variables of plant and body drive the supply chain (the process of bringing products to consumers consistently).

IONIC Brands Corp., (CSE: IONC) BREAKING NEWS: IONIC Brands is pleased to announce that IONIC BRANDS flagship brand Ionic is first to launch Lucid Green, Incorporated ("Lucid Green" or "LG") revolutionary technology platform designed to enhance trust and transparency in the cannabis industry as an enrichment to the Ionic Certified Clean Program.

Lucid Green is a powerful platform designed to provide vital safety information about cannabis products. By simply scanning the package's QR code with a smartphone camera, Lucid Green provides access to a library of product specific insights instantaneously - including test results, dosage guidance, effects and more, while also earning Ionic loyalty rewards. Lucid Green is a technology company that was the first in the cannabis industry to develop a direct-to-consumer data platform, that enables consumers to have a safe, consistent and enjoyable cannabis experience. Lucid Green will hit shelves on Ionic packaging in early May 2019. IONIC BRANDS is the first company to launch LG in California and will be expanding the LG platform to Washington, Oregon and Nevada.

IONIC BRANDS Chairman and CEO John Gorst states "In an effort to craft the finest quality products on the market and provide our customers with true and accurate information, we have paired our Ionic Certified Clean program with the trust and transparency Lucid Green platform . Certified Clean means that every product that leaves our facilities meets or exceeds State mandates on pesticide testing. This is conducted by individually testing every batch. Our pairing of Certified Clean with Lucid Green allows IONIC BRANDS to provide consumers with the highest quality products, with the best curated experiences. This testing ensures that we deliver to our customers the safest and cleanest products possible. IONIC Brands strategy strives to create unyielding brand loyalty through safe and effective products that results increase product demand."

"Ionic sets the bar for trust and transparency in California by partnering with Lucid Green to ensure that consumers have all the information they need to have a safe, consistent and enjoyable experience. Everyone knows how to take a photo with their phone. It's like getting personal guidance from the most knowledgeable budtender in the world - by just aiming your phone at the product in your hand and clicking on the link that pops up! We created Lucid Green to create a standard that drives trust, transparency and guidance in the cannabis retail environment. " says Larry Levy, Co-Founder and CEO, Lucid Green Inc. Read this entire announcement for IONC at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-ionc/

Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) News: High Park Holdings Ltd. ("High Park"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc., recently announced that it has received an amendment to its standard processing license under the Cannabis Act. The amended license allows High Park to sell finished cannabis products from its state-of-the-art facility in London, Ontario to provincially and territorially authorized distributors and retailers in Canada.

Led by a team of industry experts responsible for innovation, research and the development of High Park's portfolio of cannabis products, the High Park London facility was commissioned to develop, process and sell a wide-range of finished branded products under current and future regulations, including edibles (such as confectioneries and beverages), topicals, and concentrates, exclusively for the adult-use cannabis market in Canada. With its new amended processing license, High Park is authorized to sell from its London facility both dried cannabis and cannabis oil products - two form factors currently permitted under Health Canada regulations - boosting its capacity to supply adult-use cannabis products in the Canadian market.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED.TO) News: Spectrum Cannabis, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation recently announced a partnership with the Arthritis Society to raise awareness and educate people about living with arthritis, including the potential of medical cannabis as a treatment for arthritis symptoms and the importance of seeking guidance from health care practitioners. The Arthritis Society is a leading charitable funder of arthritis research whose vision is to live in a world where people are free from the devastating effects of arthritis.

The partnership will engage Canadians across the country in a series of symposiums titled "Arthritis Talks," presented by the Arthritis Society and Spectrum Cannabis. The series consists of a comprehensive program of in-person and digitally-accessible education events across Canada featuring leading speakers on topics that are of high interest and relevance to people living with arthritis.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF) recently announced that, as of April 24, 2019 (the "Redemption Date"), it has completed the redemption of the outstanding convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of MPX Luxembourg SARL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of iAnthus.

On March 25, 2019 , iAnthus announced that it had issued a notice of redemption to the holder of Debentures, providing that the Debentures were redeemable for an amount (the "Redemption Price") equal to US$860.43 per US$1,000 principal amount of Debentures, being the Redemption Price prescribed as of the Redemption Date pursuant to the terms of the debenture indenture governing such Debentures.

Origin House (CSE: OH.CN) (OTCQX: ORHOF), a leading North American cannabis products and brands company, recently announced the Company's financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Origin House's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Marc Lustig , CEO of Origin House, commented, "During 2018, Origin House delivered demonstrable value creation for shareholders through organic execution, judicious acquisitions and the crystallization of value embedded in non-core assets. Throughout the year, we continued to aggressively build our platform of brands and distribution capability focused in California , and this culminated in reaching a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cresco Labs for $1.1 billion on April 1, 2019 . This partnership is just the beginning of our journey together. The combined entity will be a U.S. distribution powerhouse, with a growing portfolio of over 50 brands on the shelves of over 725 dispensaries across 11 states. In the coming months we will work side-by-side with the Cresco team to accelerate recognition and sales for our combined brand portfolios across the U.S., and in the process, continue to build substantial shareholder value."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued above by IONIC Brands Corp. by a non affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

