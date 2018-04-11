Cannabis Industry Needs To Know Packaging Laws

"Proposition 65 is not specified within the MAUCRSA guidelines," said Davis. "But any cannabis products manufactured in California that contain chemicals above safe harbor levels will be required, under Prop. 65, to add to their label warnings. This applies to everyone in the cannabis supply chain."

Prop. 65 regulations come into force on August 30, 2018, and every affected product must be clearly labeled unless it was manufactured before the cut-off date. But this is just one regulation, and there will be more changes as the cannabis industry matures.

It's a controversial industry that has only just found acceptance after decades of prohibition. The cannabis industry will inevitably be under constant scrutiny, and there will be test cases to show that the regulators are taking a strong stance. Individual businesses could find they fall foul of the law and incur massive fines or sanctions if they fail to label their products properly.

Regulatory compliance can be a complete minefield, but there is a simple solution. Los Angeles-based Acorn Paper Cannabis Packaging specializes in helping clients navigate this pitfall-strewn maze. One of the ways APCP is helping clients is with an 'in stock' exit bag with 24-hour delivery where the state requires childproof bags for customer walkout.

The company goes beyond the rules and can help clients produce eye-catching packaging that will help them stand out in a competitive industry that is already turning over more than $31 billion a year globally according to a study by the Brightfield Group and could easily top $20 billion in California alone by 2023. That's going to reap real rewards for suppliers and retailers at every stage in the cannabis supply chain.

Acorn Paper Cannabis Packaging even offers a full range of products that can benefit each stage of the cannabis supply chain. The company is building out a white label range of goods for those that want to get into the explosive cannabis industry, beginning with the development of a supply chains solutions website and an eCommerce platform to launch in Q2.

It's a novel way for companies to dip their toes into the water in one of the most lucrative, and yet highly-regulated new industries in North America. With Acorn Paper Cannabis Packaging on their team, they can rest assured that the products are compliant and clients can simply focus on marketing, sales, and the customer.

