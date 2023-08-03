CANNABIS INDUSTRY PIONEER MARC BEGININ LAUNCHES PRODIGY PROCESSING SOLUTIONS

News provided by

Prodigy Processing Solutions

03 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Leveraged Proceeds From Precision Extraction Sale to Fund Innovative Cannabis and Hemp Extraction Equipment Company

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Beginin, a seasoned entrepreneur in the cannabis extraction industry, today announced the launch of Prodigy Processing Solutions ("Prodigy"), a groundbreaking cannabis and hemp extraction equipment company. The launch comes after the high-profile sale of his previous company, Precision Extraction Solutions, to Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) in 2021 for a sum exceeding $50 million.

Beginin strategically utilized the funds from the Precision Extraction acquisition to spearhead Prodigy, demonstrating his commitment to innovation and leadership in the cannabis extraction space.

"With Prodigy, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cannabis and hemp extraction," said Marc Beginin, CEO of Prodigy Processing Solutions. "We've assembled an all-star team that delivers state-of-the-art equipment and comprehensive solutions that set new standards in the industry."

The launch of Prodigy reaffirms Beginin's status as a vanguard in the extraction industry and raises the bar for innovative extraction technology. Prodigy's flagship product, the ProX, was designed to deliver unrivaled processing speeds, user-friendly operation, and maximum return on investment for its customers. Prodigy's machinery is proudly manufactured in the U.S. utilizing pharmaceutical-grade 316L stainless steel, shielding customers from supply chain disruptions while prioritizing operator and consumer safety.

"The ProX represents an unparalleled leap forward in cannabis extraction technology, setting a new benchmark for efficiency, speed, and quality, securing its place as the new gold standard in cannabis and hemp extraction," said Beginin.

For more information about Prodigy, visit www.ProdigyUSA.com or contact the company at 800-710-0815.

About Prodigy Processing Solutions:
Prodigy Processing Solutions is the industry leader for cannabis extraction equipment. Offering state-of-the-art engineering, unparalleled customer service, expert operator training, and complete extraction lab solution packages, Prodigy provides businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the cannabis and hemp industries. On a mission to deliver the highest quality and most innovative extraction solutions, Prodigy is setting the pace for the future of the cannabis and hemp industries.

CONTACT:
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Prodigy Processing Solutions

