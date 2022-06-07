Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Size to Grow by USD 25.27 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 01:20 ET
The increasing number of countries decriminalizing cannabis will be one of the key trends in the cannabis-infused edible products market during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabis-infused edible products market is a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the global cannabis-infused edible product market is anticipated to grow by USD 25.27 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
|
Segmentation
|
Segments
|
Product
|
Food and beverage
|
Geography
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?
The growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market will be driven by the growing social acceptance of cannabis. The perception of cannabis has changed across several countries. The market has attracted new vendors and large investors. The rising popularity of recreational marijuana has provided traction to the global legal cannabis market.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?
The increasing number of countries decriminalizing cannabis is a key trend that will support the growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market. Portugal became the first country in the world to legalize the use of all drugs, including marijuana. Canada has legalized the use of marijuana for recreational and medical purposes. Other countries that have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes include Ireland, Jamaica, Australia, Germany, and South Africa.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the cannabis-infused edible products market include Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Grön Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc. among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The cannabis-infused edible products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendors in the market are focusing on launching new and innovative products, a cost-effective production cycle, and developments in the distribution in new and existing markets.
|
Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 25.27 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 72%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Mexico
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Grön Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
