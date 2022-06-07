Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Size to Grow by USD 25.27 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Food and beverage Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?

The growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market will be driven by the growing social acceptance of cannabis. The perception of cannabis has changed across several countries. The market has attracted new vendors and large investors. The rising popularity of recreational marijuana has provided traction to the global legal cannabis market.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?

The increasing number of countries decriminalizing cannabis is a key trend that will support the growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market. Portugal became the first country in the world to legalize the use of all drugs, including marijuana. Canada has legalized the use of marijuana for recreational and medical purposes. Other countries that have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes include Ireland, Jamaica, Australia, Germany, and South Africa.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the cannabis-infused edible products market include Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Grön Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The cannabis-infused edible products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendors in the market are focusing on launching new and innovative products, a cost-effective production cycle, and developments in the distribution in new and existing markets.

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 72% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Grön Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

