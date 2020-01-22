Cannabis-Infused Goods Producer Olli Brands Inc. Announces Private Label Partnership With Ace Valley

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto-based cannabis company Olli Brands Inc. ("Olli Brands", "Olli") has teamed up with Canadian recreational cannabis brand Ace Valley in a private label partnership to create Ace Valley-branded, cannabis-infused real-fruit gummies. The Ace Valley Gummies will be made with real fruit and will be gluten-free, dairy-free and contain no artificial sweeteners or colours. The partnership announcement comes just as Olli Brands was issued its Standard Processing Licence and as their state-of-the-art Etobicoke-based manufacturing facility prepares for the production of cannabis-infused goods for market launch in the coming months.

"Ace Valley stands out amongst the many recreational cannabis brands, with unique and unparalleled branding coupled with a fiercely loyal customer following. The Ace Valley team's business practices and quality-first approach aligns well with Olli's commitment to be the premier independent cannabis-infused goods producer in Canada," said Sarah Gillin, COO & Co-Founder of Olli Brands. "As we build our private label business alongside our own branded business, Olli's guiding principle is to work with unique and complementary brands in order to bring quality products to market. This partnership is a prime example of this and the start of something truly very special."

Launched October 2018, Toronto-based Ace Valley is best known for its popular portfolio of pre-roll and dried flower products. In addition to Olli Brands's own branded products, Ace Valley is the first of the many soon to be announced, exciting brands the company is partnering with to bring distinctive curated craft edibles and teas to the Canadian recreational market.

"What distinguishes Olli Brands is their best-in-class team, unparalleled creativity and attention to quality," said Jesse Dallal, Chief Strategy Officer of Ace Valley. "We took a very collaborative approach in designing our initial edible products, and we are confident our loyal customers will love them as much as we do. As the premier independent cannabis-infused edibles processor, Olli Brands was the only choice in our minds as we looked to execute on our vision and bring the first products from our delicious, top-of-the-line, edible product suite to the recreational cannabis market."

Ace Valley's offerings are a creative collaboration between Ace Valley and Olli's Executive Chef Adrian Niman, founder and chef of celebrated hospitality group The Food Dudes.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Ace Valley. We share a similar passion for the cannabis space and felt that our brands and ethos aligned perfectly. With the gummies, we really wanted to create a unique product that focuses on high-quality ingredients and is distinctly Ace Valley," said Adrian Niman, Olli's Executive Chef. "One of my favorite drinks from Ace Valley's sister company, Ace Hill, is their summer radler; it's so refreshing. We created a nearly identical, non-alcoholic flavour combination for a cannabis-infused gummy with delicious citrus and grapefruit notes. This is just the beginning of what I think is going to be a wonderful relationship between Ace Valley and Olli Brands."

Olli Brands' 11,200 square feet of sophisticated, commercial food manufacturing space houses ongoing research and development initiatives, and the production of a premium quality, consistent and delicious suite of cannabis derivative products. Both Olli Brands and Ace Valley's products are powered by MediPharm Labs Corp. premium cannabis input.

Olli Brands Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario-based, cannabis-infused product manufacturer who works with best-in-class suppliers to offer premium-grade cannabis goods. The company has received both their Standard Processing Licence and Research Licence from Health Canada. Founded by John Aird and Sarah Gillin, Olli Brands was created by friends, for friends, to provide a thoughtfully curated, smoke-free and safe way to consume cannabis products. Olli-branded offerings include edibles curated by award-winning and Michelin-starred restaurant-trained chef Adrian Niman, as well as cannabis-infused teas developed by famed tea sommelier Richard Guzauskas. Olli Brands also partners with like-minded brands to provide private label craft manufacturing services. All products are manufactured at the Olli Brands facility located in Etobicoke, Ontario and will be sold across Canada through authorized provincial retailers.

Ace Valley is a leading recreational cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill. Since launching in October 2018, Ace Valley has become a top-rated brand in Canada by consumers, according to Lift & Co. data, and an early category leader in pre-roll sales in Ontario. Through its partnerships with leading licensed producers, Ace Valley leverages its product strategy expertise, consumer insights and large, loyal community of fans to provide Canadian consumers with a curated, ready-to-use portfolio of premium pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes and real-fruit gummies.

