Cannabis Infused Products Market to Perceive Notable Growth of USD 150.51 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Financial Insights and Competitive Outlook

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Cannabis Infused Products Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The most up-to-date technology was used in conjunction with expert industry knowledge and practical, effective, and innovative solutions to develop this Cannabis Infused Products report. Market penetration-increasing tactics such as new product releases, geographical expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions are discussed. This study of the Cannabis Infused Products market focuses on numerous submarkets that are anticipated to grow rapidly in terms of revenue throughout the study's approximate forecast time frame. The report's research, analysis, and insights give you a clear picture of the market from which to make informed business decisions.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cannabis infused products market which was USD 29.68 billion in 2022, would rocket up to USD 150.51 billion by 2030, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Industry Overview:

Cannabis infused products is another name for medicinal marijuana (MMJ). The use of cannabis as medicine has not received extensive research because of production and political restrictions. A family of flowering plants called cannabaceae includes the species cannabis. Three varieties of cannabis—cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis—can be distinguished.

The cannabis infused products market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The increasing number of scientific trials of cannabis-infused medications for various therapeutic areas, particularly cannabidiol use, is driving market growth. Furthermore, the narrative among physicians about the benefits of cannabis-infused medicines, as well as supporting clinical evidence, is leading to an increase in patient prescriptions for cannabis-infused medicines.

Drivers: Cannabis Infused Products Market

Use in various disorders

Cannabis is increasingly recognized as an effective treatment for many conditions, including nausea and vomiting brought by chemotherapy, restlessness, muscle tightness, and chronic discomfort. The bulk of firms are moving forward quickly with their investigations into the therapeutic potential of hemp and cannabis.

Cannabinol and Tetrahydrocannabinol-modified edibles

CBD and THC-infused edibles are becoming increasingly popular in all legal states. Furthermore, customers and investors are becoming more interested in infused beverages. The complex administrative process for cannabis acceptance can stymie industry growth. The therapeutic properties of cannabis and the ongoing legalization of cannabis capsules will serve as opportunities for market expansion.

Increasing legalization of cannabis

The majority of cannabis users in American states and provinces that have legalized the drug are over 50. It is expected that this demographic will lead to a rise in cannabis demand in the nation due to a higher likelihood of chronic diseases. After the age of 50 and cannabis' efficacy in treating these disorders, cannabis's popularity and demand are expected to rise in the future, due to continuous research and product standardization for medicinal uses.

Opportunities

Rising use of cannabis

Before taking the capsules, the dosage must be correctly calculated to provide the necessary medical benefits. More reliable methods include using modern equipment, competent lab technicians, and licenced producers. The demand is growing significantly due to the therapeutic advantages of cannabis capsules. Therefore, investors are keen to invest in newly established or well-established plants with the necessary equipment, skilled labour, and a licence to create cannabis capsules. Existing manufacturers are also devoting time and resources to innovating to create capsules with the best quality and appropriate doses.

Fundamental Aim of Cannabis Infused Products Market Report

In the Cannabis Infused Products market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Cannabis Infused Products market size and growth rate.

and growth rate. Major alterations to the Cannabis Infused Products Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Cannabis Infused Products Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Cannabis Infused Products manufacturers

The Cannabis Infused Products Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Joy Organics (U.S.)

CBD istillery (U.S.)

Gaia Botanicals (U.S.)

Harmony (U.S.)

Floyd's of Leadville (U.S.)

Lazarus Naturals (U.S.)

cbdMD (U.S.)

Pure Hemp Botanicals (U.S.)

ENDOCA( Netherlands )

) Green Roads (U.S.)

Tilray (U.S.)

Canopy Growth Corp. ( Canada )

) GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Aurora Cannabis ( Canada )

) Aphria Inc. ( Canada )

) CV sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Development

In March 2021 - One of the top German pharmaceutical firms, STADA Arzneimittel AG, partnered with MediPharm Labs to launch two flower products and six more in the future, entering the market for cannabis-infused goods.

In May 2021- TCV Sciences, Inc. introduced PLUSCBDTM calm and sleep gummies, two scrumptious sweets that assist people in returning to regular routines by promoting healthy stress responses and sleep patterns.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Cannabis Infused Products Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segments Covered in Cannabis Infused Products Industry Research

By Product

Skincare

Cosmetics

Haircare

Intimate Lubricants

Pharmaceuticals

Gummies

Pills

Infused Beverages

By Source

Hemp

Marijuana

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

By End User

Medical

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness

Cannabis Infused Products Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The cannabis infused products market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, source, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cannabis infused products market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the cannabis infused products market due to the increasing number of geriatric population and innovative medical technology adoption.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to the rising health awareness among the people and rising demand of advanced medical technology.

This Cannabis Infused Products Market Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cannabis Infused Products Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Cannabis Infused Products Market, By Product Global Cannabis Infused Products Market, By Source Global Cannabis Infused Products Market, By End User Global Cannabis Infused Products Market, By Distribution Channel Global Cannabis Infused Products Market, By Region Global Cannabis Infused Products Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

