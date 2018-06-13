Cannabis Innovator Carlsbad Naturals® Acquires Lust Naked™ Skin Care

"Lust Naked is empowered with a cheeky name and marketing theme, along with solid science and terrific products, making them an ideal acquisition for our growing company," said Jared Berry, founder and CEO of Carlsbad Naturals® and former founder of Isodiol, now known as Isodiol International Inc, a company that broke $400 million in value at the beginning of this year. "You could say this was a naked grab for the best and most exciting skin care out there as a means of enhancing our company and the products we now offer our fans and consumers."

The acquisition was effective in January of this year; terms of the acquisition were not released. Lust Naked will join the CBD Naturals® group of products that includes more than 60 cutting-edge CBD products covering the beverage, cosmetics and supplements categories with groundbreaking brands including: "RASA™ -Coconut Water Beverages, N2O™ -Nootropic Beverages & Oral Sprays, PFX™- Beverage Enhancers, Health Water™ - Still and Sparkling Water, FAST CBD RELIEF™ - Pain Relief Products, Bliss Me™ Hops-Derived CBD Beverage Enhancers, HempRain® -Flavored Sparkling Beverages, TruSpectrum® CBD tinctures and bulk distillates, and more.

"We are thrilled to join our company with Carlsbad Naturals and the genius of Jared Berry," said Chelsea Platt, Lust Naked. "We know Jared and his team will help us fulfill our mission of helping everybody feel more comfortable in their own skin."

Lust Naked™ is dedicated to global sustainability, choosing hemp because it helps conserve forests and reduce pollution. Products include body lotion, tanners and bronzers, cleanser, body oil, shaving creams and lotions, and more.

About CBD Naturals®

Launched in 2011 by industry trailblazer Jared Berry, CBD Naturals® has logged an impressive list of industry firsts, including becoming the first CBD brand to ever be filed with the USPTO for trademark. Prior to filing for this intellectual property, a "CBD marketplace" didn't exist, marking Berry and his team of scientists the original trailblazers of the space. CBD Naturals® continues to pioneer scientific advancements in uncovering the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant. Using proprietary technology and industry leadership, they aim to bring the nutritional benefits of this plant to those interested in living a healthier life. For more information, please visit https://cbdnaturals.com/

