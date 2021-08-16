Cannabis Insider Expands to New England with Inaugural November Event

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As industry leaders and prospective cannabis business owners navigate the current cannabis landscape in Massachusetts, Connecticut and the surrounding New England region, Cannabis Insider New England will host a virtual half day conference that dives deep into topics relevant to both established and emerging markets.

The Cannabis Insider New England conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. November 10th.

Remo, a unique virtual platform, will give attendees an interactive experience that mimics a live event and includes networking opportunities with other cannabis insiders attending the conference.

Information sessions and panel discussion topics will focus on key areas related to cannabis legislation, regulation and business including Breaking Down Barriers: Black & Brown Professionals Succeeding in Cannabis, Cannabis & Cybersecurity, and Financing. Panelists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Networking is a key aspect of Cannabis Insider New England's conference which offers several virtual networking sessions as part of the conference schedule. The experience allows industry professionals to meet, greet and share information – navigating the cannabis industry landscape together.

Early bird tickets are on sale now ($45) through Oct. 1. Regular price tickets will be available through Nov. 8. To purchase tickets visit http://cannabisinsidernewengland.splashthat.com

Cannabis Insider New England is affiliated with NJ Cannabis Insider and NY Cannabis Insider. The mission of all three events is to provide credible, timely cannabis industry information to cannabis industry professionals. The next NJ Cannabis Insider conference is scheduled for Sept. 23, followed by NY Cannabis Insider conference on Oct. 28.

SOURCE Cannabis Insider New England