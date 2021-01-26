Cannabis Isolates Cross Over to Pharmaceutical-Grade Products Are More Prevalent Than Ever

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent years the use of CBD products have grown exponentially. They have become an everyday item in most people' lives. In drug and food stores, you see CBD infused items next to the candy section and infused 'gummy bears' in the vitamin sections. The consumer demand for CBD products and their 'results' is only going to continue to grow. The public is now also starting to enter the next learning stage where they will discover that not all CBD products are the same. Basically there are two forms: Full-Spectrum CBD and Isolate CBD. Both Full-Spectrum CBD and CBD isolate are extracts from the cannabis plant, but even though they come from the same plant, there are still differences. Full-spectrum CBD products contain small amounts of other cannabinoids, like THC, as well as flavonoids and terpenes and can carry unique scents and flavors. CBD isolate products go through further refining, so they only contain CBD. It is the purest form of CBD. Active Companies active today in the cannabis related markets include: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED).

CBD isolate is a good option for those who would like to try CBD, but who cannot or do not want to ingest any tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the active ingredient in cannabis. Most other CBD products contain at least a small percentage of THC. CBD isolate is a crystalline solid or powder comprising pure CBD. It is different from full-spectrum CBD products, which can legally contain up to o.3% THC. This amount may show up on a drug test, but it will not cause a high. To produce CBD isolate, manufacturers use various processes to extract all the compounds and other substances from the cannabis plant, including THC. The process leaves behind pure CBD in crystal form. Manufacturers may then grind the crystals into a powder to make the product easier to consume. CBD isolate does not have a distinctive smell or taste. In a report Grand View said: "Cannabis isolates are the most reliable forms of their respective cannabinoids and are obtained by isolation and extraction. They (may) have comparatively lesser health benefits than full-spectrum cannabis extracts, (but) moreover, these isolates retain various advantages resulting in their rising adoption over the years. Their purest form tests negative for THC and possesses no psychoactive effect owing to scarce/no THC content."

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL) Breaking News: Rapid Therapeutic Hires Pharmaceutical Industry Authority to Oversee Labs - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories (the "Company" or "RTSL"), a SEC fully-reporting growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on employing Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology to deliver non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today that it has hired Dr. Duane Drinkwine, Ph.D., to oversee all laboratory operations for the Company.

Dr. Drinkwine comes to RTSL with 30+ years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has significant experience in isolate crystallization. For the last 5 years he worked as a consulting engineer for multiple laboratory equipment manufacturers in both "Big Pharma" and the hemp industry. For 10+years he worked for GlaxoSmithKline as a Laboratory Reactor Scientist in the process safety group and scale up chemistry.

RTSL's CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states, "Dr. Drinkwine was instrumental in development of our proprietary intellectual property wherein a pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid isolate was perfected. Dr. Drinkwine was the person who built Razor Jacket, LLC's lab and processes, and the deciding reason we purchased such assets. We believe that his knowledge about isolate production of prescription Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in the pharmaceutical industry world gives us an advantage in several areas, least of all, safety, and ultimately Food and Drug Administration (FDA) interaction.

He is reviewing all our formulations for safety and purity. It is critical that our MDI not cause any adverse events such as a laryngospasm or bronchospasm. In addition to formulations, he will be responsible for oversight related to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.

It is axiomatic that RTSL needed a scientist of Dr. Drinkwine's caliber as we make new inroads into the use of cannabinoids by worldwide consumers." Read the full Press Release and more for RTSL at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rtsl

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, production and distribution, recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to combine their businesses and create the world's largest global cannabis company (the "Combined Company") based on pro forma revenue. The deal is pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), and the implied pro forma equity value of the Combined Company is approximately C$5.0 billion(US$3.9 billion), based on the share price of Aphria and Tilray at the close of market on December 15, 2020. Following the completion of the Arrangement, the Combined Company will have principal offices in the United States (New York and Seattle), Canada (Toronto, Leamingtonand Vancouver Island), Portugal and Germany, and it will operate under the Tilray corporate name with shares trading on NASDAQ under ticker symbol "TLRY".

The Combined Company, supported by low-cost, state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities, will have a complete portfolio of branded Cannabis 2.0 products in Canada. Internationally, the Combined Company will be well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities with Aphria's medical cannabis and distribution footprint in Germany, and Tilray's European Union Good Manufacturing Practices ("EU-GMP") low-cost cannabis production facility in Portugal, which has export capabilities and tariff-free access to the European Union ("EU") to meet increasing global demand for medical cannabis. In the United States, the Combined Company will have a strong consumer packaged goods presence and infrastructure with two strategic pillars, including SweetWater Brewing Company ("SweetWater"), a cannabis lifestyle branded craft brewer, and Manitoba Harvest, a leading hemp food manufacturer and a pioneer in branded CBD and wellness products. The Combined Company is expected to have a strong, flexible balance sheet, cash balance and access to capital giving it the ability to accelerate growth and deliver attractive returns for stockholders.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) recently announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with its wholly-owned subsidiary The Tweed Tree Lot Inc. ("Tweed NB"), Canopy Rivers Inc. ("Canopy Rivers") (TSX: RIV) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canopy Rivers Corporation ("CRC") pursuant to which Canopy Growth will acquire certain assets from CRC, as set out below, in exchange for cash, common shares in the capital of Canopy Growth (the "Canopy Growth Shares") and the surrender of all shares in the capital of Canopy Rivers held by Canopy Growth by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").

"Canopy Rivers was established in 2017 as a strategic investment vehicle for Canopy Growth, helping us pursue key business opportunities including development of the Vert Mirabel greenhouse which today is a very important component of our Canadian cannabis operations," said David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth. "With our new strategy in place, it is appropriate for us to divest our interest in Canopy Rivers to increase our focus as a company."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) an innovative global cannabinoid company, recently announced that Kurt Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer, spoke at the 24th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. EST. A recording will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations.

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group's portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global health and wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones™, Happy Dance™ and PEACE+™.

