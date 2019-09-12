'Cannabis Law Institute' -- the First-to-Market Cannabis Legal Conference + Continuing Legal Education Program -- Comes to New York, Oct. 3-5, 2019

3rd Year Conference Showcases the Top Legal Minds Addressing the Intersection of Cannabis, Business, and Law

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Law Institute (CLI) is the first and only multi-day conference focused on educating the attorneys servicing the unique business needs of companies operating in the cannabis industry. CLI is the highlight of the International Cannabis Bar Association's (INCBA) educational year, showcasing the top legal minds at the intersection of cannabis, business, and law. Over the past three years, CLI has become the must-attend event for critical education relevant to every area of substantive law facing the cannabis industry. With the momentum of the global 'Green Rush' continuing to grow rapidly, now is the time to learn and to lead as lawyers – and CLI is the epicenter of the legal community's support for the business needs of the cannabis industry.

The Location: New York Law School in historic Tribeca, New York, New York; Oct. 3-5, 2019

The Format: In contrast to traditional legal education, CLI presents learning modules tailored to attendees' legal practices that allows the attendee to structure their own educational experience. INCBA works with a different law school each year to host CLI, leveraging facilities that allow for multiple presentation types – single audience plenary sessions, dual-track offerings, and in-depth roundtable discussions. Dual-track course offerings allow attorneys to elect courses focused on black letter law (Finance, M&A, Drafting, Litigation) or on theoretical concepts in cannabis (Policy, Advocacy, and Future Regulation).

The Mix: INCBA features top industry practitioners and advocates, and has set the bar for cannabis industry legal education since 2015. The INCBA Membership Community is a mix of industry-tested professionals and those from traditional practices who have successfully transitioned to serving businesses under emerging regulatory regimes. INCBA and CLI offer multiple networking and social events designed to foster collaboration and lifelong connections that help build strong practices and social capital.

Sean McAllister, Founding Partner, McAllister Garfield, Board Member of NCIA:

The INCBA educational events provide a unique and special setting for cannabis industry attorneys — whether experienced or new to this specialized field — to learn, connect with each other, and to lay the groundwork for success for their practices. While industry events proliferate, INCBA continues to provide a unique experience for sophisticated attendees wanting to learn about the cutting edge of legal practice as it relates to cannabis.

Expansion + Future: INCBA is on the move and has plenty to celebrate! Newly rebranded to reflect an expansive, international footprint, the future of legal cannabis is here: Christopher Davis, Executive Director, INCBA, weighs in:

We are incredibly excited about our evolution into an international association. We've seen a tremendous amount of interest from Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Africa. We welcome international members to enrich their professional practices with our engaged U.S membership and in turn, to provide a global reach for our domestic members.

This expansion is about broadening our horizons to include a greater number of attorneys in our network to provide diverse perspectives from more jurisdictions. We look forward to both continuing our focus on U.S. jurisdictions and also to fostering the connections and education that will be invaluable in a globalized market upon U.S. federal cannabis legalization. We can't wait to see what our international attorneys have to share on the Pre-Conference Day of our Cannabis Law Institute, focusing exclusively on international law and cross-border commerce issues. CLI is where the rubber meets the road in international cannabis law, trends, and emerging ventures.

Who Will Attend CLI: Over 250 cannabis attorneys representing companies ranging from the largest and most influential players to recent entrants, representatives from the most relevant and newsworthy advocacy and policy groups, compliance professionals, attorneys, politicians, regulators, and more.

Why Attend:

3 days of action-packed networking

Over 90 Speakers

26 panels

10 Roundtable Discussions

18+ Continuing Legal Education Credits (US and Canada )

) Multiple social events, including a Friday evening reception

Focused networking with like-minded industry pros

International Pre-Conference Day: focused exclusively on international law and cross-border commerce issues

Representatives and speakers from NCIA, MCBA, NORML, ASA, MPP, VCC, ICCI, NYSE, Arcview, Prohibition Partners, Aurora, Acreage, Terra Tech, Cresco Labs, NY Dep't of Health, CT Dep't of Consumer Protection, RI Dep't of Business Regulation, Duane Morris , Hoban Law Group, Vicente Sederberg , McAllister Garfield , Fox Rothschild, and more

, Hoban Law Group, , , Fox Rothschild, and more See the Full Agenda + Announced Speakers. Experience the CLI Magic

Register Here.

ABOUT INCBA: The International Cannabis Bar Association [INCBA] strives to improve the level of legal service available to the cannabis industry and to make the everyday practice of law for the attorneys serving this industry more efficient, more secure, and more accessible through educational events, an International network of the most experienced legal counsel in cannabis, and advocacy for the legal profession and those engaged therein. Originally founded in 2015, the National Cannabis Bar Association has evolved to encompass additional jurisdictions and to widen the network of qualified attorneys within our members' reach.

TEAM Christopher Davis, Executive Director; Katy Young, President; Mary Shapiro, Secretary; Lauren Rudick, Treasurer

Media Contact: Christopher Davis

info@canbar.org

415.723.6222

SOURCE International Cannabis Bar Association

