Cannabis Leaders Kiva Confections and Jetty Extracts Partner For Limited Edition Collection of Lost Farm Edibles

"As two Oakland-based brands, we've been longtime supporters of the team at Jetty Extracts," commented Steve Miller, Director of Brand Marketing at Kiva. "Both brands share a mutual passion for innovation and elevating people's lives through cannabis, and we can't wait for our consumers to see and experience that through this first-of-its-kind collaboration."

This limited-edition collaboration will include Lost Farm Gummies and Chews featuring two of Jetty Extracts' most popular strains, allowing consumers to consume the strains via both vape and edible format. The two collaboration products available at launch include:

Honey Apple x Sunshine OG Lost Farm Gummies: Jetty Extracts' 100% Live Resin Sunshine OG features a sweet 'n sour chorus of citrus notes turned spicy and herbal in this sativa-dominant strain whose fragrance will have you walking on sunshine. The Sunshine OG live resin notes take a backseat in the fruity, flavor-forward Honey Apple gummy that finishes with a touch of sweet honey flavor.

A pungent, earthy palate reveals the OG Kush roots of the indica-dominant hybrid strain Legend OG, which is converted into 100% Live Resin by Jetty Extracts. With tart, juicy berry flavors on a background of citrus, the limited Sour Berry fruit chew is ripe for the picking.

Like all Lost Farm products, both the Chews and Gummies are plant-based and feature 10mg of THC per serving and 100mg THC per package.

"The Jetty team is thrilled to partner with another California cannabis favorite to bring fresh products to market in the state we both call home," said Ron Gershoni, CEO of Jetty Extracts. "Jetty is committed to presenting our consumers with the most premium and innovative products available. Our collaboration with Kiva is an exciting opportunity to combine our brands' expertise in cannabis to create a line of top-tier new products."

Launched in 2020, Lost Farm by Kiva is the first edibles brand made with strain-specific, 100% live resin, which retains the plant's delicate cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes to deliver a distinctively brighter, more complex, and full-spectrum edibles experience. All Lost Farm Chews and Gummies use plant-based ingredients and are vegan-friendly.

Jetty Extracts, born in 2013 with a focus on craft and innovation, handcrafts award-winning small-batch extracts. Providing consumers with options that range from Unrefined Live Resin, High THC, and Solventless vape, concentrates, and pre-rolls, Jetty is an industry leader recognized for its uncompromising approach to carefully-crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

The Lost Farm x Jetty Extracts collection will be available for a limited time at select California dispensaries and via Kiva Direct beginning today. The product retails for $22, while supplies last. For more information, visit kivaconfections.com or visit the brand on Instagram @madebykiva .

About Kiva Confections:

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area, California home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, chews, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought-after available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a passionate customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, OH, OK, MA, and HI.

About Jetty Extracts:

Founded in 2013, the early days of extraction, Jetty began its operations in San Diego, California. Since our founding we've been obsessed with creating the safest, cleanest, and most flavorful products. We were one of the first brands to release a vape oil free from fillers and cutting agents. Today that legacy continues with our minimally processed, Unrefined Live Resin. Our process starts with organically grown, fresh frozen cannabis. We then cryo-extract our Live Resin, locking in all the terpenes and cannabinoids just as they would be in the cannabis plant. We make the finest, hand crafted products, free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers, all from right here in California.

SOURCE Kiva Confections