Cannabis Market Growth Outpaces Estimates as Global Momentum Grows

NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Data compiled by Mordor Intelligence indicates that the global cannabis market was valued at USD 7.7 Billion in the 2016 and is projected to reach USD 65 Billion by 2023 while registering a healthy CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The market's robust growth is attributed to the continued legalization and decriminalization of cannabis products for both medical and recreational purposes across the United States. The research also emphasizes the important role the North American region is set to play in the cannabis industry. Currently, North America accounts for more than 95% of the global cannabis market, with the U.S. alone making up more than 90% of the North American and the global market. CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTC: CLSH), (OTC: TDRYF), GB Sciences Inc. (OTC: GBLX), 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSE : XXII ), Vitality Biopharma Inc. (OTC: VBIO), CV Sciences Inc. (OTC: CVSI)

Steps to legalize cannabis are being taken around the world. Canada has officially legalized cannabis on a federal level earlier this June and Germany broke barriers in 2017 on medical-use products. "The end of marijuana prohibition is in sight and what that means for this market cannot be overstated," said Troy Dayton, CEO of the Arcview Group. "There are billions of dollars in institutional capital chomping at the bit to take advantage of this shift, but so far haven't found a major way in. This leaves a limited window for businesses to get a foothold and build value for liquidity events that might come sooner than any of us thought possible just a few months ago."

CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) recently this month announced breaking cannabis news that, "the closing of a USD 3 Million equity investment from Navy Capital Green International Ltd., a cannabis-focused institutional fund based in New York City. Under the terms of the agreement, Navy Capital and or select others may invest an additional USD 2 Million, with a 15% overallotment, for a total of up to USD 5,750,000.00 by August 15th, 2018.

Navy Capital has a vast network of relationships in the cannabis industry and is extremely interested in the CLS patented extraction and processing technology.

CLS now has all the funds in place to complete its build-out of its Las Vegas cultivation and production facility. In addition, CLS will utilize a portion of the proceeds to update its existing Oasis Cannabis dispensary location and improve its signage.

John Kaden, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Navy Capital, stated, 'We believe CLS Holdings possesses the premier vertically-integrated cannabis business in Nevada and when combined with the Company's opportunities in other major U.S. states and its cutting-edge scientific developments, we expect that CLS quickly will establish itself as one of the top companies in the emerging U.S. cannabis market.'

Jeff Binder, Chief Executive Officer of CLS, commented, 'We look forward to the added value that Navy Capital brings to CLS. It is a terrific corporate development to have an additional partner, of Navy Capital's stature, and we are excited by the expertise they bring to CLS.'

About Navy Capital - Navy Capital's research-oriented, fundamentally-driven investment process focuses on identifying attractive opportunities within the legal cannabis space. Navy Capital seeks to find the best in class businesses within key verticals of the global cannabis industry. Those verticals include Consumer, Healthcare, Technology, Industrials, and Agriculture. Navy Capital invests in 20-30 publicly traded and select private companies that will gain market share over time in their respective verticals. Businesses that have recurring revenue and management teams that have a large share of their net worth in the company and are deeply passionate about their culture and customers are the most attractive to it. For additional information, please visit: https://www.navycapital.com

About Oasis Cannabis (http://oasiscannabis.com ) - Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. The company recently commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products in August 2017. An expansion of its cultivation and production facility is currently underway and is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2018."

GB Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. Recently, the Company reported revenue of USD 1,315,284 and gross profit of USD 734,719. This compares to revenue and gross profit of USD 69,100 and USD 54,099, respectively, for the same period the prior year. The total net loss for the three months that ended June 30th, 2018 was USD 5,167,339 which includes USD 2,625,512 of non-cash charges, 40.5% of total expenses. Net loss for the same period in the prior year was USD 3,082,209.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSE : XXII ) is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology which allows it to increase or decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp strains for important new medicines and agricultural crops. 22nd Century's wholly-owned subsidiary, Botanical Genetics LLC, entered into a worldwide license agreement with Anandia Laboratories Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company was granted an exclusive sublicense in the United States and a co-exclusive sublicense in the remainder of the world, excluding Canada, to patents and patent applications relating to the cannabis plant that are required for the production of cannabinoids, the major active ingredients in the cannabis plant. The Anandia sublicense continues through the life of the last to expire patent, which is expected to be 2035.

Vitality Biopharma Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) is dedicated to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. Recently, the Company announced that it has received approval from both the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the State of California Research Advisory Panel which permits the Company to continue development of its novel cannabinoid pharmaceutical prodrugs. Despite cannabis attaining legal status within the State of California and in many other states across the U.S. for medical and recreational purposes, pharmaceutical research and development continues to be closely regulated by the DEA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Vitality initially worked with the DEA to ensure adequate on-site measures are in place to prevent diversion of Schedule I controlled substances, the most regulated tier of controlled substances in the US. In addition, the California Research Advisory Panel, a part of the California Attorney General's Office, also approved Vitality's cannabinoid pharmaceutical development activities.

CV Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and, a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. Earlier this month, the Company announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2018. Sales for Q2 2018 were USD 12.3 Million, demonstrating the Company's continued organic expansion into all sales channels including the natural product retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. This is a 53% sequential quarterly increase from USD 8.1 Million reported for Q1 2018. The Company's natural product retail channel now includes 1,968 locations nationwide. CV Sciences plans to continue developing new sales channels and is encouraged by the strength of its branded products as evidenced by SPINS® Scan data, which positions the Company as the No. l selling hemp CBD product line in the natural products retail channel.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For CLS Holdings USA Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:



info@financialbuzz.com



+1-877-601-1879





Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com