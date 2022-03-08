Cannabis Market Overview 2022: Key Developments, Global Trends and Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Cannabis Report: Second Edition Including Market Sizing Data & Real-World Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After a tough year for cannabis in 2020, 2021 brought along a rebound in development towards legalisation, record-breaking sales of medical and adult-use cannabis as well as a massive influx of capital raises and M&A activity.

This report finds combined global sales of CBD, medical and adult-use cannabis topped US$37.4 billion in 2021, and could rise to US$105 billion by 2026

Overall, the industry is poised for a very exciting 2022, with the spread of legalisation being followed by strong industry growth. Benefits will be felt across justice, public health and the global economy.

This report provides an overview of the key developments in international cannabis markets, and considers how they might develop in the near future. It also covers some of the most interesting and pertinent global trends in the industry.

The market sizing data package available provides country-level breakdowns of market sizing forecasts (2021-2026) for global cannabis markets, including medical, adult-use and CBD.

In addition, this package comes complete with the most comprehensive collection of real-world data available anywhere in the world: official data obtained from governments and health authorities globally, providing state/country-level metrics such as patient numbers, product source, and sales by product format.

Market Overview

Adult-use markets in the US and Canada remain the most important regions in the world for cannabis sales, but international markets including Germany, Israel and Australia will develop considerably over the next five years.

While the COVID-19 lockdown period saw record-breaking sales of cannabis in multiple regions, legislative developments have been interrupted, bringing delays in the development of cannabis market value across the globe.

As of late 2021 only Uruguay, Canada and a handful of states in the US have fully legalised cannabis for adult-use, but these will be joined by several international markets soon.

Mexico is primed for full legalisation of adult-use cannabis in 2022, while the Netherlands and Switzerland are preparing for their legal pilot trials. In November 2021, the coalition of parties set to lead the next German Government released a statement confirming that they have agreed to legalise the use and sales of adult-use cannabis in the country. This could signal the beginning of the largest cannabis industry outside of North America.

Medical cannabis and CBD are now legal, in some form, across most of North America, the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK), as well as Latin America; with Africa and Asia-Pacific lagging behind.

In December 2020, the United Nations (UN) recognised the potential medical utility and the safety of cannabis implicitly by removing it from Schedule IV of the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

The large US multi-state-operators now rival the Canadian players for their size, and for the most part, exceed them in immediate financial performance.

This year, 2021, has been a significant one for cannabis Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) for example; the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for US$7.2 billion on 2 May, the merging of Aphria and Tilray, and the recent acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation by Trulieve for US$ 2.2 billion.

Investor sentiment was shaken during the lockdown of 2020, and while stock prices are down, capital raises are now on the rise once again.

The balance of cannabis production is shifting away from the traditional strongholds of Canada and the Netherlands, with exports coming online from regions with warmer climates, cheaper land and labour; such as Latin America, the Mediterranean and Africa.

The most important import markets, including Germany and Israel, are currently engaging in domestic cultivation but it is yet to be seen how much future demand will be covered by this.

Ancillary services such as technology, professional services, extraction, distribution, packaging and construction are becoming increasingly important, with multi-billion dollar valuations for several cannabis technology companies.

