Cannabis Marketplace and Purchasing Platform MainStem, Inc. Named Microsoft Partner for Startups

SEATTLE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStem, the cannabis industry's only marketplace and combined integrated purchasing platform, is delighted to announce its recent selection as a Microsoft Partner for Startups.

The program, designed by Microsoft to "deliver startups access to technology, go-to-market and community benefits that help startups grow their customer and revenue base," supports startups at various stages across the globe.

With a commitment of $500 million to the two-year initiative, Microsoft intends to offer joint sales engagements with startups and partner with founders and investors at all stages of development to propel growth.

Since its beginning in 2014, MainStem has kept its focus on long-term growth and prioritized scalable technology infrastructure. MainStem Founder and CEO Alen Nguyen shares, "Microsoft has solutions for 95% of what's required to run a multifaceted business like ours, and a unified platform is absolutely crucial. It's thrilling and flattering that a company I admire - which has helped streamline and grow our operations since the beginning - has endorsed our mission through this partnership."

Microsoft for Startups connects qualified startups just like MainStem with new customers and channel partners. Its 40,000 sales representatives and hundreds of thousands of partners drive adoption of Microsoft cloud solutions into companies of all sizes and industries worldwide.

MainStem's purchasing platform, Purchase Pro, is built on Microsoft Azure. Direct access to Microsoft's team's expertise via this partnership will allow MainStem to improve, scale and market the industry's first SaaS purchasing platform of its kind even more quickly and efficiently. Microsoft's support and financial commitment enables MainStem to continue its focus upon growth and scalability.

MainStem Chief Technology Officer Garrett Hampton explains, "We are proud to join Microsoft for Startups. Our participation comes at an important time in our company's history as we continue to scale our primary product, Purchase Pro™, throughout this year. Given that MainStem's Purchasing Platform is currently powered by Azure, we will now have expanded access to resources, capabilities and ecosystem partners that will ensure the success of our go-to-market strategy."

The MainStem team will collaborate with Microsoft's engineers and technological leaders as they continually strive to improve visibility and insights available to users and suppliers via MainStem's Marketplace and its Purchase Pro platform.

MainStem, the leading B2B ecommerce marketplace and integrated supply purchasing platform for cannabis companies, was founded in Seattle, Washington in 2014. Since the beginning, MainStem has evolved alongside its clients, as their needs transformed from state-wide to regional, national, and global. Dedicated to supporting cannabis companies' growth through robust technology and partnerships with growers, manufacturers and dispensaries, MainStem works with businesses in all states where cannabis companies operate.

Learn more at mainstem.io.

