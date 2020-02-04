Cannabis Media Outlet MarijuanaBreak Releases its Picks for the Best CBD Gummies of 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like so many have predicted, the CBD market continues to grow and gain traction at an unprecedented rate. While the use of sublingual CBD (which involves placing oil droplets below the tongue) remains a popular form of consumption, market analysis shows that CBD gummies are now more widely used than ever before.

However, 2020 market research also shows that large gaps in quality still remain among various CBD product manufacturers. This has left many consumers at a loss in terms of finding quality, reliable CBD products that work. For this reason, MarijuanaBreak - a reputable and well-established cannabis media outlet - recently put together a list of the market's best CBD gummies after months of dedicated brand and product reviews.

"We know what an absolute nightmare it can be out there for consumers," says MarijuanaBreak senior editor Nicole Richter. "Product quality is largely hit or miss, so we took it upon ourselves to review literally hundreds of different products based on multiple criteria."

Among the 'multiple criteria' that was used during the review process, the MarijuanaBreak team looked at things like extraction techniques, supplemental ingredients, hemp supply/sourcing, and whether products contained lab-verified phytochemical content.

Based on these (and several other) criteria, these were the brands that comprised the final list MarijuanaBreak put together for their selection of the best CBD gummies products for 2019:

Premium Jane (750mg Premium CBD Gummies) Pure Kana (500mg Vegan CBD Gummies) Hemp Bombs (Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies) CBDistillery (Vegan CBD PM Gummies) CBDFx (300mg CBD Gummies w/ Turmeric & Spirulina) Charlotte's Web (CW Hemp) (CBD Gummies for Calm) Fab CBD (Fab CBD Chews)

"Talking about overall quality and content of the gummies," Richter says, "these were the brands and specific products that we felt offered the most for the consumer's dollar. Price ranges can still be kind of hit-or-miss depending on what kind of a budget you're on, but overall, these are - in our opinion at least - by far the most beneficial and well-made gummies out there."

MarijuanaBreak provides a full summary, as well as a video review, of each specific brand and product in their full-length published review. The site also offers doctor-reviewed information on the use of cannabis and CBD for a variety of different purposes.

Learn more at https://www.marijuanabreak.com/best-cbd-gummies-review

