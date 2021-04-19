Cannabis Megasite WayofLeaf Rounds up Industry's Best Deals & Products for 420 "Weed Day"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized media outlet WayofLeaf.com has rounded up what it feels are the "best of the best" cannabis products consumers need to be keeping their eye on for this year's 420 "holiday" event.

While April 20th, otherwise known as "Weed Day," is typically associated with recreational marijuana use, cannabis and CBD brands across the industry often mark the calendar event as an early-season opportunity to promote new product releases and launch single day sales and promotions. Each year, WayofLeaf tests and reviews dozens of products to try and determine which are worth a customer's attention, and which aren't.

"Honestly, this has always been one of our favorite times of the year," says WayofLeaf Content Director Dylan Baker. "Brands across the industry often go haywire trying to come up with new and innovative products to release on 4/20, and it's always our goal to test as many of the products as we can so we can provide a reference point or buyer's guide for potential customers."

Interestingly, CBD brands often make up the brunt of the day's events, which is why WayofLeaf focuses most of its attention on hemp-derived CBD products that customers can purchase and have shipped nationwide.

"The hemp CBD market is still massive here in the U.S. - each year, literally hundreds of brands try and out-compete each other for the 420 event," says Baker. "This is why we usually end up focusing most of our attention on the hemp market; it just has such a broader range of customers, as well as a higher volume of products than the niche markets within the medical and adult-use cannabis industries."

For years, WayofLeaf has been one of the industry's most trusted resources for consumer guides, product reviews, and state-by-state medical cannabis card application guides. In addition to the annual 420 event, the website also puts together popular consumer reports for Black Friday events, Winter Holiday sales events, and more.

To learn more and to browse the full-length report, readers can visit WayofLeaf.com .

