Cannabis, Mexican Cuisine and Creative Marketing Take the Stage as Speakers and Latina Leader Award POWER UP the 2019 Annual Latina SmallBiz Expo and Pitch Competition

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinas in Business Inc., the national non-profit organizing the 2019 Annual Latina SmallBiz Expo and Pitch Competition announced relevant speakers and this year's Latina Leader Award recipient. The event takes place at the Hudson County Community College Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk St., Jersey City, NJ on November 8, 2019 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, followed by the WINNERS Reception from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

Fatima Pearn, Vice President, Commercial Lender/Middle Market, Valley Bank Chef Leo Cervantes, owner, Chilangos

"Continuing with our slogan POWER UP YOUR ACCESS, BRANDING AND CONNECTIONS!, this year's Latina Leader Award is granted to a leader and her team who have been continuously supporting our mission," said Susana G Baumann, President and CEO.

Fatima Pearn, Vice President, Commercial Lender/Middle Market at Valley Bank, receives the 2019 Latina Leader Award. Fatima is a seasoned professional with over 15 years in commercial lending, lines of credit, business development and consultation to clients. "Fatima Pearn has long been a champion for Latinas in Business, in fact for all women in business. She possesses a special affinity with small business owners and consistently brings them financial solutions for the health and ongoing viability of their companies. We are thrilled to have her on our Valley team and so happy she was nominated for this recognition!" said Dorothy Kahlau, First Senior Vice President at Valley Bank.

"We are also bringing SnapDragon President & CEO Elle Morris, our Lifestyle Keynote Speaker. A visionary, expert designer leader and agent of change, she spent her career in creative and marketing services," Baumann said. Elle taps into her global expertise to guide clients such as Blue Diamond Growers, Hood Dairy, Hain Celestial, and Strength of Nature hair care through the complexities of strategic branding and design initiatives.

In addition, Chef Jazz (Jasmine Moore) The Green Panther, and Chef Leo Cervantes, owner, Chilangos, are conducting Food Demos at the Expo. Chef Jazz utilizes her cannabis ingredients to relief chronic health conditions while Chef Leo reveals secrets of authentic Mexican cuisine.

"Chef Jazz developed her line of cooking from her own health experiences while Chef Leo developed his career from his immigrant experiences. Our participants will draw experiences from these incredible stories of resilience," Baumann said.

For more information, visit: https://latinasmallbizexpo.com. For sponsorship and promotional opportunities, contact Susana G. Baumann at 226023@email4pr.com or 848 238 6090.

