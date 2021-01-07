Cannabis Mogul Launches Pure Craft CBD

What sets Pure Craft CBD apart from other CBD companies is its dedication to purity. Pure Craft products are 90% bio-available, where most CBD companies offer products that are no more than 18% bio-available. That's why Pure Craft's slogan is "Pure Till The Last Drop." Being highly bio-available means Pure Craft products enter the body at a much quicker rate that's more effective than other products because they are highly nanotized, broken down into particles that the body can absorb immediately.

Most CBD companies attempting to nanotize their product have gotten their products to 150 - 200 nanometers. Pure Craft CBD has broken that threshold to below 100 nanometers and, in some cases, as low as 5 nanometers.

Navarrete is also a stickler for transparency and consistency when it comes to what's in Pure Craft products. All Pure Craft products come with third-party lab COAs (Certificates of Analysis) so consumers know exactly what's in them and how they were tested consistently every time. Pure Craft CBD offers 16 different cannabis products and free two-day shipping.

Working closely with MIT researchers, Navarrete and his team have also developed nanotized water-soluble soft gels and nanotized CBD-infused vegan gummies, as well as a water-soluble nanotized CBD with nanotized melatonin to help with sleep. They're also working on a full line of nano water-soluble tinctures from 600 - 3,000 mg with flavor profiles in peppermint, tropical, strawberry mojito, orange cream, blueberry and vanilla. "When it comes to CBD, a lot of companies online are looking at the money aspect of an emerging industry," says Navarrete. "I've been cultivating cannabis for eighteen years. This industry is sorely lacking cultivation experts. That's why scientists have reached out to work with me in their research."

Navarrete explains a key factor in how he oversees his "seed to sale" process. "We only partner with farmers that understand the importance of genetics and science in regard to cultivating premium hemp biomass. Our products are made following the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, allowing us to call them pharmaceutical grade."

Navarrete is also sharing that wisdom with young entrepreneurs as an adjunct professor at the Center for Entrepreneurship at California State University, Fullerton. He teaches young entrepreneurs about business basics from his streetwise experience and time-tested skills. "I've learned these lessons the hard way," he explains. "Teaching these young students the insights, skills and tricks of the trade makes me feel as if I am contributing to their entrepreneurial dreams to help them become more successful faster. The way I look at it, everything is a game and how much money you make is how you keep score."

About Pure Craft CBD

Pure Craft CBD believes in a "seed to sale" philosophy to offer high-quality products consistently made with full transparency. Its mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD)-based products to the marketplace and educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract. Its product line includes nano-optimized broad spectrum water-soluble CBD tinctures along with soft gels, gummies, CBD with melatonin, CBD pet tincture and CBD broad spectrum oil.

Pure Craft CBD Oil Regular CBD Oil Up to 90% Absorption Only 20% Absorption Faster Rate of Absorption Slower Rate of Absorption • Pure Craft uses Nano Technology to nano emulsify CBD particles to be absorbed at the fastest rate possible. • This process ensures the CBD remains stable as you consume it orally • The faster absorption process bypasses the first-pass effect, keeping concentration rates high. • Regular CBD companies use technology that delivers CBD particles at a slower rate of absorption. • The regular, slower process destabilizes and reduces CBD concentration. • The slower absorption causes the first-pass effect, greatly reducing the CBD amount before it reaches the body.

Pure Craft: A Company Committed to Excellence

Tight quality controls and consistent manufacturing—All products are manufactured in a GMP compliant facility that is also FDA registered.

Pharmaceutical grade—All products are manufactured following the strictest guidelines and quality control measures, meeting the criteria of pharmaceutical grade.

Highest purity—All products contain no binders, fillers, excipients, dyes or unknown substances.

Consistency—All CBD comes from the same strain which ensures uniformity. Plus, CBD oil comes from the exact same extraction process in the same facility ensuring a product that's reliable, predictable and effective.

Rigorous and thorough standards—Every CBD oil batch is tested in house and then by a third party for complete transparency to ensure products are of the highest quality available without any metals, pesticides or THC.

Proudly grown in the U.S.A. and organic—Many CBD companies grow their products overseas and manufacture and process them domestically. Pure Craft holds itself to rigorous farming standards and oversees every step of the production process to deliver high-quality products that are responsibly made.

