Cannabis Nonprofit Co-founder and CEO Transitions to Board President

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Jackson co-founded the Realm of Caring Foundation in 2013 when hundreds of families migrated to Colorado in search of cannabis therapy after the first CNN special featuring the RoC's clients. Six years later, Heather is leading the organization as the President of the Board of Directors and is guiding the new CEO, Jonathan Hoggard, PhD., into the next chapter.

"After a long and diligent search, I couldn't be happier to introduce our new CEO, Jonathan Hoggard. I have the utmost confidence in Jonathan, who has an incredibly personal connection to our mission and will wield his varied and aligned history in healthcare, technology, education, and nonprofits to lead us rapidly to even greater heights. Together we have mapped out the future of the organization which will feature many promising projects that fit in his wheelhouse. I couldn't be more thrilled to be handing over the reins at this time," says Jackson.

Heather's son Zaki received hospice palliative care after 17 failed pharmaceuticals to control his seizures from Doose Syndrome. Three months later, Zaki's seizures remitted - and this was the beginning of the Realm of Caring.

After sharing his and Charlotte Figi's stories, hundreds of families reached out for guidance. Now, a top referral source is doctors, and adults with chronic pain are the largest group they serve. Six years and 57,000+ families later, RoC is moving into a new and exciting chapter with a new CEO.

Jonathan Hoggard, PhD., has a diverse skill set that lends him as the perfect fit for this position. His thoughtfulness, passion, and talents will undoubtedly grow this organization exponentially.

"I'm thrilled for the privilege to work with Heather, the Board of Directors, the talented staff and this amazing community. I've been warmly welcomed and feel at home in this special organization. It's been inspiring to see all the lives that have been changed. I'm so thankful to be a part of this incredible story," says Hoggard.

Realm of Caring is a consumer-driven organization with future plans to include publishing the data that has been collected over the past few years, continuing medical education programs for healthcare professionals, and new research projects including the largest registry in the U.S.

