Cannabis Now And Playbook Capital Present 'Easy Greens Cannabis Masterclass And Golf Classic'

PHOENIX, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Now and Playbook Capital have teamed up with Title Sponsor Fohse, Inc. to host the Easy Greens Cannabis Masterclass and Golf Classic on May 21 and 22.

The two-day golf spectacular at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, will feature speakers including former NBA star and Viola Brands founder Al Harrington and Mina Mishrikey of Merida Capital.

Speakers and panel presentations will highlight investment and growth opportunities in the $50 billion CBD and THC markets, while giving attendees the chance to golf alongside and network with current and former professional athletes.

The cannabis friendly Clarendon Hotel will host a VIP reception on Friday May 21st with Celebrity Chef Derek Upton for VIP guests and athletes. Additionally, Fohse will sponsor the Investment Cannabis Masterclass Brunch taking place on Friday 11am-2pm.

A portion of the golf proceeds will benefit the Educational Sports Institute, a nonprofit organization that provides sports education to children in underserved communities.

Tickets range from $500-$1000 and include a Cannabis Swag Gift Bag with Golf Gear and Cannabis Product Giveaways. For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://www.easygreens.live.

About Cannabis Now

Founded in 2010, Cannabis Now focuses on the most relevant news, political happenings, cannabis legislation, horticultural advancements, social change, economic trends and medical marijuana information available today.

Their bi-monthly print magazine is nationally distributed in Hudson News in all major airports, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kroger, dispensaries, head shops, smoke shops, bookstores and numerous other outlets around the country. The digital edition of Cannabis Now's magazine is also available on Apple, Android and for online viewing.

About Playbook Capital

Playbook Capital is a venture platform at the intersection of entertainment, culture and tech facilitating direct private investments and SPVs for stakeholders in entertainment (Sports, Music, and Film).

About Fohse

With the demand for cannabis products continuing to grow, Fohse has been working hard to develop robust, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly grow lighting solutions. When properly implemented, Fohse's LED lighting technologies can help indoor cultivators realize a 35% to 50% reduction in overall energy expenditures. Moreover, Fohse delivers value to its clients through specialized training in standard operating procedures for the use of its products, in the interest of optimized proficiency and maximized value to the customer.

About Educational Sports Institute

Educational Sports Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit program dedicated to building youth development through sports. It's mission is to advance student-athletes into well-rounded role models and contributing leaders to society.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mena Wright

For Easy Greens

310-916-1433

[email protected]

SOURCE Cannabis Now