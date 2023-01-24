Cannabis Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Historic Sales Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Packaging: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of cannabis packaging based on three categories: material, cannabis form, and region. The materials are segmented into major types: plastic, paper and paperboard, glass, metal, and others. A detailed estimate and forecast of the global market by cannabis form are provided as dry cannabis, concentrates, edibles, and others.

Cannabis is now broadly recognized and used for its medical benefits. People consume seed oil, flowers, leaves, and other parts of the cannabis plant for medicinal and recreational purposes. Rising demand for medical cannabis in markets where cannabis consumption is legal is a major factor driving the cannabis packaging market growth.

In the U.S., cannabis is used to produce various medications; for instance, in 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a medication derived from cannabis called Epidiolex. This is a purified form of CBD with zero THC content used to treat severe and rare types of epilepsy.



Decriminalization and legalization of cannabis use for medical and recreational purposes are expected to further drive market growth. Thirty-seven states in the U.S. allow the use of cannabis for medical purposes for patients with a proper prescription. The increasing cultivation and commercialization of cannabis-based products has enhanced the demand for cannabis packaging solutions. The existing free environment in Canada for cannabis consumption is also estimated to boost the demand for cannabis packaging.



Furthermore, regulatory and consumer concerns regarding increasing packaging waste coupled with fast-moving cannabis producers, suppliers, and retailers focused on improving the sustainability of packaging products are expected to enhance market growth.



In this report, the global market of cannabis packaging has been segmented based on material, cannabis form, and geography. Based on product, the cannabis packaging market has been categorized into plastic, paper and paperboard, glass, metal, and others.



Based on cannabis form, the cannabis packaging market has been segmented into dry cannabis, concentrates, edibles, and others. Dry cannabis accounted for the major share of the market. Cannabis flowers were primarily sold in eight-ounce units in the U.S. in 2021, but consumers are shifting towards higher-volume purchases, indicating a maturing market for dry cannabis.

The report also examines and quantifies the cannabis packaging market based on regions. Further, the report analyzes the industry structure, market dynamics, and supply chain analysis of the cannabis packaging industry.

The report estimates the global market for cannabis packaging in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on material, cannabis form, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of cannabis packaging solution providers.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global cannabis packaging market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on material, product, cannabis form, and region

Discussion of current and future market potential for cannabis packaging industry, along with a supply chain analysis, government regulations, and other forces relevant to this market

Regional market outlook with select sub-regional breakdowns for countries with promising market demands for cannabis packaging materials and technologies

Emphasis on the trends and developments in the cannabis industry packaging landscape, global competitive landscape analysis, and innovations within the market ecosystem

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions, Diamond Packaging, Drug Plastics Group, Dymapak and KushCo Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.2 Regulatory Landscape

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Covid-19 Impact on Cannabis Packaging Market

3.5 Porter's Analysis

3.6 Bargaining Power of Suppliers - Medium

3.7 Legal and Illicit Cannabis Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Material and Cannabis Form

4.1 Cannabis Packaging Market, by Material

4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Cannabis Packaging Market, by Cannabis Form

4.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

5.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size, by Region

5.2 North America

5.2.1 U.S.

5.2.2 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Competitiveness

6.1.1 Market Player Positioning

6.2 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions

Diamond Packaging

Drug Plastics Group

Dymapak

Green Rush Packaging

Kushco Holdings

Max Bright Packaging Ltd.

N2 Packaging Systems LLC

Packagingbee

Pollen Gear

