Cannabis Packaging Market in North America to grow by USD 2.67 billion from 2022 to 2027; Berry Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, and more among key companies- Technavio

22 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis packaging market in North America is expected to grow by USD 2.67 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 25.96% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The legalization of Cannabis in North America is notably driving the cannabis packaging market in North America. However, factors such as the need for regulatory compliance in cannabis packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by material (glass, metal, plastics, and cardboard containers) and type (rigid packaging and flexible packaging). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the cannabis packaging market in North America including Berry Global Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, CannaPack Solutions Inc., Diamond Packaging, Dymapak Quark Distribution Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Green Rush Packaging, Greenlane Holdings Inc., Grow Cargo, KacePack, Kaya Packaging, Kynd Packaging LLC, MMC Depot, N2 Packaging Systems LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sana Packaging, Smokus Focus, Stink Sack, and IMPAK Corp.
Cannabis Packaging Market In North America 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Berry Global Inc. - The company offers cannabis packaging solutions such as bags and bulk bags, bottles and vials, and films and laminates.
Cannabis Packaging Market In North America 2023-2027: Segmentation
Material
- The glass segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The glass packaging segment refers to the usage of glass containers for cannabis product storage and packaging. One of the key benefits of glass packaging is its capacity to preserve the purity and freshness of cannabis products. Because the glass container is watertight, the cannabis product will maintain its natural qualities and won't let pollutants scent, or flavor seep in.
- Due to its many benefits, the glass packaging segment is growing steadily in the North American cannabis packaging market. For example, SKS Bottle offers a broad selection of adaptable cannabis packaging choices to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding marijuana market in North America.
Cannabis Packaging Market In North America 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cannabis packaging market in North America growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cannabis packaging market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cannabis packaging market in North America
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of cannabis packaging market in North America companies
|
Cannabis Packaging Market Scope in North America
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.96%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
25.33
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-User
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
