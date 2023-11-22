Cannabis Packaging Market in North America to grow by USD 2.67 billion from 2022 to 2027; Berry Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis packaging market in North America is expected to grow by USD 2.67 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 25.96% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The legalization of Cannabis in North America is notably driving the cannabis packaging market in North America. However, factors such as the need for regulatory compliance in cannabis packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by material (glass, metal, plastics, and cardboard containers) and type (rigid packaging and flexible packaging). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the cannabis packaging market in North America including Berry Global Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, CannaPack Solutions Inc., Diamond Packaging, Dymapak Quark Distribution Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Green Rush Packaging, Greenlane Holdings Inc., Grow Cargo, KacePack, Kaya Packaging, Kynd Packaging LLC, MMC Depot, N2 Packaging Systems LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sana Packaging, Smokus Focus, Stink Sack, and IMPAK Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cannabis Packaging Market in North America 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Cannabis Packaging Market In North America 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Berry Global Inc. - The company offers cannabis packaging solutions such as bags and bulk bags, bottles and vials, and films and laminates.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Cannabis Packaging Market In North America 2023-2027: Segmentation

Material

The glass segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The glass packaging segment refers to the usage of glass containers for cannabis product storage and packaging. One of the key benefits of glass packaging is its capacity to preserve the purity and freshness of cannabis products. Because the glass container is watertight, the cannabis product will maintain its natural qualities and won't let pollutants scent, or flavor seep in.

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The glass packaging segment refers to the usage of glass containers for cannabis product storage and packaging. One of the key benefits of glass packaging is its capacity to preserve the purity and freshness of cannabis products. Because the glass container is watertight, the cannabis product will maintain its natural qualities and won't let pollutants scent, or flavor seep in. Due to its many benefits, the glass packaging segment is growing steadily in the North American cannabis packaging market. For example, SKS Bottle offers a broad selection of adaptable cannabis packaging choices to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding marijuana market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Cannabis Packaging Market In North America 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cannabis packaging market in North America growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the cannabis packaging market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cannabis packaging market in North America

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of cannabis packaging market in North America companies

Related Reports:

The antimicrobial packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,154.02 million.

The tube and stick packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,528.46 million.

Cannabis Packaging Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.33 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio