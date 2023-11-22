Cannabis Packaging Market in North America to grow by USD 2.67 billion from 2022 to 2027; Berry Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

22 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis packaging market in North America is expected to grow by USD 2.67 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 25.96% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The legalization of Cannabis in North America is notably driving the cannabis packaging market in North America. However, factors such as the need for regulatory compliance in cannabis packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by material (glass, metal, plastics, and cardboard containers) and type (rigid packaging and flexible packaging). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the cannabis packaging market in North America including Berry Global Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, CannaPack Solutions Inc., Diamond Packaging, Dymapak Quark Distribution Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Green Rush Packaging, Greenlane Holdings Inc., Grow Cargo, KacePack, Kaya Packaging, Kynd Packaging LLC, MMC Depot, N2 Packaging Systems LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sana Packaging, Smokus Focus, Stink Sack, and IMPAK Corp.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cannabis Packaging Market in North America 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cannabis Packaging Market in North America 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Cannabis Packaging Market In North America 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Berry Global Inc. - The company offers cannabis packaging solutions such as bags and bulk bags, bottles and vials, and films and laminates.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Cannabis Packaging Market In North America 2023-2027: Segmentation

Material

  • The glass segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The glass packaging segment refers to the usage of glass containers for cannabis product storage and packaging. One of the key benefits of glass packaging is its capacity to preserve the purity and freshness of cannabis products. Because the glass container is watertight, the cannabis product will maintain its natural qualities and won't let pollutants scent, or flavor seep in. 
  • Due to its many benefits, the glass packaging segment is growing steadily in the North American cannabis packaging market. For example, SKS Bottle offers a broad selection of adaptable cannabis packaging choices to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding marijuana market in North America. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Cannabis Packaging Market In North America 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cannabis packaging market in North America growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cannabis packaging market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cannabis packaging market in North America
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of cannabis packaging market in North America companies

Related Reports:

The antimicrobial packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,154.02 million

The tube and stick packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,528.46 million

Cannabis Packaging Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.96%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

25.33

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Machine Vision Camera Market size to increase by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increased demand in non-industrial sectors to drive the growth - Technavio

Machine Vision Camera Market size to increase by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increased demand in non-industrial sectors to drive the growth - Technavio

The machine vision camera market size is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Nail Polish Market to increase by USD 3.62 billion between 2022 to 2027; Speciality Stores to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

Nail Polish Market to increase by USD 3.62 billion between 2022 to 2027; Speciality Stores to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

The nail polish market size is expected to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.