Cannabis Packaging Market size to grow by USD 5.89 billion between 2022 to 2027| Berry Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline and more among key companies- Technavio

03 Oct, 2023, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Packaging Market size is projected to increase by USD 5.89 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing millennial purchasing power in key cannabis industry is notably driving the cannabis packaging market. However, factor such as fluctuations in raw material prices of cannabis packaging may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the cannabis packaging market including Berry Global Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, Diamond Packaging, Drug Plastics Group, Dymapak Quark Distribution Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Green Rush Packaging, Greenlane Holdings Inc., Kaya Packaging, Kynd Packaging LLC, Max Bright Packaging Ltd., MMC Depot, N2 Packaging Systems LLC, Norkol Inc., Packaging Bee, RXD Co., Sana Packaging, StoreSac, and The Boxmaker Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report
Cannabis Packaging Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Berry Global Inc.: The company offers cannabis packaging such as cannabis bottles and vials, film and laminates, tapes and adhesives, and caps and closures.
This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Cannabis Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Material
- Glass
- Metal
- Plastics
- Cardboard containers
Type
- Rigid packaging
- Flexible packaging
Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The glass segment in cannabis packaging market is expected to experience significant growth in the market share due to its non-hazardous nature and reputation as a healthier alternative to plastic and metal. While glass is breakable, its impermeable properties ensure that it preserves the flavor and freshness of cannabis products effectively.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report
Cannabis Packaging Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
- Driver – A significant driver of growth in the cannabis packaging market is the increasing purchasing power of millennials within the cannabis industry. Millennials have displayed a growing interest and promotes the acceptance and legalization of cannabis in numerous regions. Furthermore, the rising preference and evolving attitudes towards cannabis have contributed to the increased demand for legal cannabis products.
- Trends – The emergence of smart packaging of cannabis.
- Challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices of cannabis packaging
Cannabis Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cannabis packaging market growth during the next five years
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cannabis packaging market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of cannabis packaging market companies
|
Cannabis Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.26%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
24.62
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Berry Global Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, Diamond Packaging, Drug Plastics Group, Dymapak Quark Distribution Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Green Rush Packaging, Greenlane Holdings Inc., Kaya Packaging, Kynd Packaging LLC, Max Bright Packaging Ltd., MMC Depot, N2 Packaging Systems LLC, Norkol Inc., Packaging Bee, RXD Co., Sana Packaging, StoreSac, and The Boxmaker Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
TOC:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Historic Market Sizes
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Material
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market Segmentation by Geography
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
- Company Landscape
- Company Analysis
- Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
