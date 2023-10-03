Cannabis Packaging Market size to grow by USD 5.89 billion between 2022 to 2027| Berry Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Packaging Market size is projected to increase by USD 5.89 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing millennial purchasing power in key cannabis industry is notably driving the cannabis packaging market. However, factor such as fluctuations in raw material prices of cannabis packaging may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the cannabis packaging market including Berry Global Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, Diamond Packaging, Drug Plastics Group, Dymapak Quark Distribution Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Green Rush Packaging, Greenlane Holdings Inc., Kaya Packaging, Kynd Packaging LLC, Max Bright Packaging Ltd., MMC Depot, N2 Packaging Systems LLC, Norkol Inc., Packaging Bee, RXD Co., Sana Packaging, StoreSac, and The Boxmaker Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cannabis Packaging Market 2023-2027

Cannabis Packaging Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Berry Global Inc.: The company offers cannabis packaging such as cannabis bottles and vials, film and laminates, tapes and adhesives, and caps and closures.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Cannabis Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Material

Glass

Metal

Plastics

Cardboard containers

Type

Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging

Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The glass segment in cannabis packaging market is expected to experience significant growth in the market share due to its non-hazardous nature and reputation as a healthier alternative to plastic and metal. While glass is breakable, its impermeable properties ensure that it preserves the flavor and freshness of cannabis products effectively.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Cannabis Packaging Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – A significant driver of growth in the cannabis packaging market is the increasing purchasing power of millennials within the cannabis industry. Millennials have displayed a growing interest and promotes the acceptance and legalization of cannabis in numerous regions. Furthermore, the rising preference and evolving attitudes towards cannabis have contributed to the increased demand for legal cannabis products.

A significant driver of growth in the cannabis packaging market is the increasing purchasing power of millennials within the cannabis industry. Millennials have displayed a growing interest and promotes the acceptance and legalization of cannabis in numerous regions. Furthermore, the rising preference and evolving attitudes towards cannabis have contributed to the increased demand for legal cannabis products. Trends – The emergence of smart packaging of cannabis.

The emergence of smart packaging of cannabis. Challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices of cannabis packaging

Cannabis Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cannabis packaging market growth during the next five years

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cannabis packaging market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of cannabis packaging market companies

Related Reports:

Legal Cannabis Market: The Legal Cannabis Market size is projected to increase by USD 54,572.33 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2022 and 2027.

Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverage Market: The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market share is expected to increase by USD 155.28 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.53%.

Cannabis Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.62 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berry Global Inc., Cannabis Promotions, Cannaline, Diamond Packaging, Drug Plastics Group, Dymapak Quark Distribution Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Green Rush Packaging, Greenlane Holdings Inc., Kaya Packaging, Kynd Packaging LLC, Max Bright Packaging Ltd., MMC Depot, N2 Packaging Systems LLC, Norkol Inc., Packaging Bee, RXD Co., Sana Packaging, StoreSac, and The Boxmaker Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Material Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio