Cannabis Patient Care™ and Americans for Safe Access Form Partnership
The partnership will focus on sharing patient and advocate experiences and educating the public on the medical benefits of cannabis
Jul 27, 2021, 10:00 ET
CRANBURY, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Patient Care™, a leading multimedia platform dedicated to advancing medical research, education, and treatment in the cannabis industry, and Americans for Safe Access (ASA), the largest national member-based organization of patients, medical professionals, scientists, and concerned citizens promoting safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use and research, are excited to announce a partnership to share educational content and patient stories.
"Cannabis Patient Care™ launched in November 2020 and has already made a big impression in the medical cannabis community due to the quality of its content and the important message behind each issue," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Cannabis Patient Care™. "We are thrilled to partner with Americans for Safe Access because we share their passion for education and for helping as many patients as we can."
As part of their agreement, ASA will by-line articles focused on patient and advocate experiences in upcoming issues of Cannabis Patient Care™. In addition, Cannabis Patient Care™ will conduct interviews with various ASA chapters and highlight the work going on across the US to improve patient access and legalization efforts. All ASA members will receive a complimentary subscription to Cannabis Patient Care™.
"As a patient-focused organization, we are honored to partner with Cannabis Patient Care™, a platform that focuses on the patient experience," said Debbie Churgai, executive director of Americans for Safe Access. "Through this partnership, we will be able to offer our members and supporters a trusted resource to learn about the latest medical cannabis research, benefits, and treatment options available for patients."
About Cannabis Patient Care™
Cannabis Patient Care™ magazine is an educational resource for patients, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and caregivers on the latest research, benefits, and treatment options cannabis provides for a variety of illnesses. Its mission is to educate the medical community on the viable treatment options patients are experiencing with cannabis and the ongoing research into cannabis and cannabinoids worldwide. Cannabis Patient Care™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
About Americans for Safe Access
Americans for Safe Access's mission is to ensure safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use and research. ASA was founded in 2002 as a vehicle for patients to advocate for the acceptance of cannabis as medicine. With over 150,000 active supporters in all 50 states, ASA is the largest national member-based organization of patients, medical professionals, scientists and concerned citizens promoting safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use and research. ASA works to overcome political, social and legal barriers by creating policies that improve access to medical cannabis for patients. For more information, please visit: https://www.safeaccessnow.org/about_asa
