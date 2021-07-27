Cannabis Patient Care™ and Americans for Safe Access Form Partnership

Cannabis Patient Care™ and ASA are excited to announce a partnership to share educational content and patient stories. Tweet this

As part of their agreement, ASA will by-line articles focused on patient and advocate experiences in upcoming issues of Cannabis Patient Care™. In addition, Cannabis Patient Care™ will conduct interviews with various ASA chapters and highlight the work going on across the US to improve patient access and legalization efforts. All ASA members will receive a complimentary subscription to Cannabis Patient Care™.

"As a patient-focused organization, we are honored to partner with Cannabis Patient Care™, a platform that focuses on the patient experience," said Debbie Churgai, executive director of Americans for Safe Access. "Through this partnership, we will be able to offer our members and supporters a trusted resource to learn about the latest medical cannabis research, benefits, and treatment options available for patients."

About Cannabis Patient Care™

Cannabis Patient Care ™ magazine is an educational resource for patients, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and caregivers on the latest research, benefits, and treatment options cannabis provides for a variety of illnesses. Its mission is to educate the medical community on the viable treatment options patients are experiencing with cannabis and the ongoing research into cannabis and cannabinoids worldwide. Cannabis Patient Care™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Americans for Safe Access

Americans for Safe Access 's mission is to ensure safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use and research. ASA was founded in 2002 as a vehicle for patients to advocate for the acceptance of cannabis as medicine. With over 150,000 active supporters in all 50 states, ASA is the largest national member-based organization of patients, medical professionals, scientists and concerned citizens promoting safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use and research. ASA works to overcome political, social and legal barriers by creating policies that improve access to medical cannabis for patients. For more information, please visit: https://www.safeaccessnow.org/about_asa

