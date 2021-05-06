Cannabis Patient Care™ Announces Members of Editorial Advisory Board

8 distinguished individuals from across the US will assemble to educate the medical community on cannabis treatments. Tweet this

The Cannabis Patient Care™ editorial advisory board includes the following:

Stanley Atkins , owner, The Good Medic LLC.

, owner, The Good Medic LLC. Ann M. Brum , founder and CEO, Joint Venture & Co.

, founder and CEO, Joint Venture & Co. Joshua Crossney , president, CEO, and founder, Cannabis Science Conference.

, president, CEO, and founder, Cannabis Science Conference. Me Fuimaono-Poe , FNP-BC, medical director and founder, Malie Cannabis Clinic.

, medical director and founder, Malie Cannabis Clinic. Stephen Mandile , veteran, activist, and consultant at Joint Venture & Co.

, veteran, activist, and consultant at Joint Venture & Co. Heather Manus, RN , CEO and founder member, Cannabis Nurses Network.

, CEO and founder member, Cannabis Nurses Network. Marion McNabb , DrPH, MPH, president, Cannabis Center of Excellence, Inc.

, president, Cannabis Center of Excellence, Inc. Patricia A. Patton , founder, Cannabis Business Alliance.

The advisory board members will work in collaboration to help Cannabis Patient Care™ achieve its editorial mission: to educate the medical community on the viable treatment options patients are experiencing with cannabis and the ongoing research into cannabis and cannabinoids worldwide. With recognized expertise ranging from medical research to advocacy work and personal experience as patients, the board members will also perform a range of functions, such as suggesting authors and topics for coverage and providing the editorial team with general direction and feedback.

"Several of our board members were instrumental in helping to launch Cannabis Patient Care™ in November 2020 and I am delighted to continue our relationship with them," said Megan L'Heureux, group editorial director of Cannabis Patient Care™. "Each board member brings a unique perspective to the publication and I am thrilled to be working with them on our future issues and shared goal of educating the community."

For more information on Cannabis Patient Care™ editorial advisory board, click here.

About Cannabis Patient Care™

Cannabis Patient Care™ magazine is an educational resource for patients, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and caregivers on the latest research, benefits, and treatment options cannabis provides for a variety of illnesses. Each issue of the publication will focus on a specific disease or ailment for which cannabis has been shown to be an effective remedy. The brand will cover the current research, patient testimonials, medical perspectives, and advocacy work. The mission of Cannabis Patient Care™ is to educate the medical community on the viable treatment options patients are experiencing with cannabis and the ongoing research into cannabis and cannabinoids worldwide. Cannabis Patient Care™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Cannabis Patient Care™ Media Contact

Alexandra Ventura, 609-716-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE Cannabis Patient Care™