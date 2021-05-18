Cannabis Patient Care™ Named 2021 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards Finalist

"It is an honor that Cannabis Patient Care™ has been selected as a finalist for the SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards." Tweet this

The Cannabis Patient Care™ November issue titled, "Post-Traumatic Stress to Post-Traumatic Growth: How Medical Cannabis Is Helping Veterans with PTSD," focuses on how veterans are using medical cannabis to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The issue shares insights from key thought leaders in the medical cannabis industry, such as Dr. Staci Gruber, Dr. Marion McNabb, and veteran Stephen Mandile, who are deeply involved in research and advancing access for veterans.

Since 1955, the SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards have been a prestigious editorial honor in the field of specialized journalism. Named after Jesse H. Neal, the first managing director of American Business Media, the Jesse H. Neal Awards were established to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media.

The 2021 Jesse H. Neal Awards ceremony will be broadcasted live on Wednesday, June 9, at noon.

About Cannabis Patient Care™

Cannabis Patient Care™ magazine is an educational resource for patients, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and caregivers on the latest research, benefits, and treatment options cannabis provides for a variety of illnesses. Each issue of the publication will focus on a specific disease or ailment for which cannabis has been shown to be an effective remedy. The brand will cover the current research, patient testimonials, medical perspectives, and advocacy work. The mission of Cannabis Patient Care™ is to educate the medical community on the viable treatment options patients are experiencing with cannabis and the ongoing research into cannabis and cannabinoids worldwide. Cannabis Patient Care™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

