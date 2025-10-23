Cannabis Powerhouse Dime Industries Debuts in New Jersey With Ice-T Launch Event at The Medicine Woman Jersey City

New Jersey Launch Event Features Ice-T Fan Meet & Greet, Special Launch Pricing for Exclusive Vape Drop

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dime Industries, the premium cannabis and lifestyle brand renowned for crafting the industry's most powerful vape devices, is officially arriving in New Jersey. To mark the milestone, Dime Industries will host an exclusive launch event at The Medicine Woman Jersey City on Saturday, October 25th from 1-8PM, with a meet & greet from 5-7PM with legendary artist, actor, and entrepreneur Ice-T .

Dime Industries Peach Ice-T Peach Ice-T Dime Industries

This launch represents more than just an expansion into a new market, it's the next chapter in Dime Industries' evolving relationship with The Medicine Woman. The partnership first began in California, where The Medicine Woman became the very first dispensary to carry Dime products. Bringing the collaboration to Jersey City not only underscores the trust and history between the two brands but also highlights a shared commitment to innovation, culture, and community as they continue to grow together on the East Coast.

At the event, Ice-T will celebrate the debut of his highly anticipated Peach Ice-T All In One Dime Industries collaboration vape , available exclusively at The Medicine Woman Jersey City. Fans will have the rare opportunity to meet Ice-T in person and receive signed autographs during the launch. The Peach Ice-T vape will buy one get one free for the first 250 customers, plus 25% Dime products on Friday and Sunday.

"I partnered with Dime Industries to create an elite product and the Peach Ice-T All In One Dime Industries Vape is exactly that," said legendary actor and rapper Ice-T. "It's inspired by the timeless blend of Ice-T and peaches, and I'm looking forward to sharing with fans at The Medicine Woman NJ with an epic launch event."

"We're thrilled to officially bring Dime to New Jersey and couldn't think of better partners than Ice-T and The Medicine Woman to mark the occasion," said Mike Marz, Founder of Dime Industries. "Our expansion is about more than just products, it's about culture, community, and creating experiences that resonate with consumers."

The Medicine Woman Jersey City, known for its welcoming atmosphere and curated selection of premium cannabis brands, will be the first to carry Dime Industries' full suite of products in the state.

Event Details:

What: Dime Industries New Jersey Launch Event hosted by Ice-T

Dime Industries New Jersey Launch Event hosted by Ice-T When: Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 1-8PM with meet & greet with Ice-T from 5-7PM

Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 1-8PM with meet & greet with Ice-T from 5-7PM Where: The Medicine Woman Jersey City, 660 Tonnelle Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307

The Medicine Woman Jersey City, Highlights: Ice-T meet & greet and autograph signing, exclusive product release and special pricing

For interviews or media credentials for the launch event please contact [email protected].

About Dime Industries

Dime Industries is a leading premium cannabis and lifestyle brand recognized for its cutting-edge vape technology, potent formulations, and dedication to quality. Known for creating the industry's most powerful vape devices, Dime consistently delivers products that exceed consumer expectations and set new benchmarks for performance and design.

About The Medicine Woman

Founded with a mission to bring high-quality cannabis products to communities in a safe and approachable way, The Medicine Woman is dedicated to empowering individuals on their wellness journeys. With a focus on education and inclusivity, The Medicine Woman is redefining the cannabis experience.

Media Contact:

Jessica Penzari

[email protected]

571.244.6764

SOURCE Dime Industries